Nigeria’s Cultural Identity At Risk Over Disappearing Indigenous Languages –Experts

Linguists, cultural experts and parents have expressed concerns over the gradual erosion of Nigerian indigenous languages as younger generations abandon them for English and Pidgin.

They spoke with journalists in Abuja at the weekend as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2026 International Mother Language Day. The experts lamented that this cultural shift has resulted in young people growing up with limited knowledge of their culture, creating a generational disconnect.

Immanuel Ugwu, an educationist and culture enthusiast, said the problem could be traced to inadequacies of modern parenting. According to him, a child’s mother tongue is supposed to be the first tool of understanding, shaping early cognition and identity before formal schooling begins.

He, however, noted that many modern families prefer to communicate in English and Pigin English at home, and schools often discourage the use of local languages, branding them as ‘local’ or ‘uncivilised.’

He said: “There are even many instances where parents intentionally speak only English to their children at home, fearing that introducing a local language would hinder their mastery of good English.

“This is the situation where many young Nigerias, especially those from an elite home, find themselves, and they end up distancing themselves from their native languages to appear civilised.“

Ugwu added that English remains a dominant language of instruction in schools across Nigeria, noting that major indigenous languages such as Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa were often taught merely as academic subjects.

According to him, the recent decision of the government to scrap the 2022 National Language Policy needed to be reconsidered. Adams Yakubu, a linguist and media consultant, identified the ‘Vernacular Stigma’ in schools and elite circles as a critical part of the problem.