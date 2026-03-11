Nigeria’s crude oil production slumped by 146,000 barrels per day in February, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said.

In its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for February, released on Wednesday, using Direct Communication, Nigeria produced 1.314mbpd in February as against 1.459mbpd in January. This represents a reduction of 146,000 barrels per day. The country had produced 1.422mbpd in December 2025.

But using secondary communication, OPEC MOMR data also showed that using direct communication, Libya produced 1.477 in December 2025; 1,488mbpd in January 2026 and 1.460mbpd in February, showing a 28,000bpd reduction when compared with January and February outputs.

Saudi Arabia’s output in January was 10.100mbpd and 10.111mbpd in February, an increase of 11,000b/d. OPEC also noted that Saudi Arabia’s supply to the market in February was 10,111 tb/d, and production was 10,882 tb/d.)

The OPEC MOMR data using direct communication also showed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) produced 3.383mbpd in January and 3.390mbpd in February, an increase of 7,000b/d while Venezuela’s output was 924,000b/d in January and 1.021mbpd in February, an increase of 97,000b/d.