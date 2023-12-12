Nigeria’s Crude Oil Production Dropped To 1.4 mbpd In November 2023 – NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said that Nigeria’s crude oil production fell to 1.4 million barrels per day in November 2023.

According to data from NUPRC seen by New Telegraph on Tuesday, Nigeria produced 1,466,185 barrels per day with the inclusion of condensate production.

But, without the addition of condensates, the data breakdown is as follows:

The country produced 1,250,299 bpd of Crude oil; 49,457 bpd of blended condensate and 166,429 bpd of Unblended condensate.