Nigeria’s Crude Oil Output Falls By 33,000b/d To 1.46mbpd In May – OPEC

Nigeria’s crude oil production in May 2025 plunged by 33,000 barrels per day, using direct report of the Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The report for May published on Monday showed that Nigeria’s output was 1.453million barrels per day as against 1.486mbpd in April. The output was 1.401mbpd in March.

Iraq’s output also fell by 59,000b/d from 3.664mbpd in April to 3.605mbpd in May.

Saudi Arabia’s output rose by 179,000b/d from 9.005mbpd in April to 9.184mbpd in May.

But using secondary sources, Nigeria’s production rose 22,000b/d from 1.522 in April to 1.544mbpd in May. Saudi Arabia’s output increased by 177,000b/d from 9.006mbpd in April to 9.183mbpd in May.

Total Non-OPEC DoC was 14.212mbpd in April but 14.209mbpd, a decrease of 3,009per barrel in May while Total DoC increased by 180,000 per barrel from 41.050mbpd in April to 41.230mbpd in May.

OPEC said: “Total DoC crude oil production averaged 41.23 mb/d in May 2025, which is 180 tb/d higher, m-o-m.”

The report showed that Nigeria’s growth outlook remained positive, as inflation eased to 23.7% in April from 24.2% in March, with food price growth cooling marginally.

According to it, core inflation was down as well. It stated that in the meantime, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) kept its policy rate unchanged at 27.5% and that the cash reserve ratio at 50% during its meeting held on 19 and 20 May, citing persistent inflation and currency weakness as key concerns. Although inflation had briefly eased following a rebase of the consumer price index in January, it has since remained high.

He said that the CBN successfully aimed to restore policy credibility and stabilise the naira. It stated that the decision to hold rates suggest a coherent policy stance and a commitment to positive real interest rates.

According to it, with rising fiscal challenges and a likely higher-than-targeted 2025 budget deficit, the central bank’s ability to sustain its strict anti-inflation stance will be tested.

It reported that the May 2025 Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria PMI eased to stand at 52.7, compared with 54.2 in April and the one-year high of 54.3 registered in March, but still marked the sixth consecutive month of private sector expansion.

It stated that despite inflationary pressures and other challenges, businesses remained optimistic about the near-term outlook.

On World Oil Demand, OPEC said global oil demand growth for 2025 was forecast at 1.3 mb/d, year-on-year (y-o-y), unchanged from the previous month’s assessment.

It said: “Upward adjustments due to better-than-expected actual data for 1Q25 in OECD Americas and OECD Europe were offset by lower expectations for oil demand growth, particularly for 2Q25 in key countries of the non-OECD region – China and India – largely due to the likely impact of US trade policy. In the OECD, oil demand is projected to expand by around 160 tb/d, y-o-y, in 2025, driven by OECD Americas. In the non-OECD, oil demand is forecast to grow by more than 1.1 mb/d, y-o-y, driven by Other Asia, China and India.

“In terms of products, world oil demand in 2025 is expected to continue to be driven by strong air travel demand with a projected growth of around 450 tb/d in jet kerosene and healthy road mobility, with gasoline demand forecast to grow by around 380 tb/d, y-o-y. Similarly, capacity additions in the petrochemical industry, particularly in non-OECD countries, mostly in China and the Middle East, are expected to contribute considerably to oil demand growth, with a projected growth of around 500 tb/d for both LPG/NGLs and naphtha.

“The forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026 again shows robust growth of about 1.3 mb/d, y-o-y. The OECD is expected to grow by around 0.1 mb/d, y-o-y, with OECD Americas expected to lead oil demand growth in the region. In the non-OECD, oil demand is forecast to increase by 1.2 mb/d, led by Other Asia, and followed by India and China.

“In terms of products, transportation fuels, jet/kerosene and gasoline are projected to continue to drive oil demand growth in 2026 by around 370 tb/d, y-o-y, each. Similarly, LPG/NGLs and naphtha, as key petrochemical feedstocks, are forecast to support global oil demand growth with a combined y-o-y increase of around 370 tb/d, accounting for approximately 30% of total demand growth in 2026.”

On World Oil Supply, it stated that Non-DoC liquids supply (i.e. liquids supply from countries not participating in the DoC) was expected to expand by about 0.8 mb/d in 2025 to average 54.0 mb/d.

OPEC said: “Growth is set to be driven by the US, Brazil, Canada and Argentina, with the main decline anticipated in Angola. In 2026, non-DoC liquids supply is forecast to grow by 0.7 mb/d to average 54.7 mb/d. The main liquids supply growth drivers are also set to be the US, Brazil, Canada and Argentina.

“DoC NGLs and non-conventional liquids in 2025 are expected to expand by 0.1 mb/d to average 8.4 mb/d. In 2026, the DoC NGLs and non-conventional liquids are forecast to grow by about 130 tb/d to average 8.5 mb/d. OPEC NGLs and non-conventional liquids production are set to increase by 0.1 mb/d in 2025 to average 5.6 mb/d and by 150 tb/d in 2026, to average 5.8 mb/d.

“DoC crude oil production in May increased by 180 tb/d, m-o-m, averaging 41.23 mb/d, as reported by available secondary sources.”

