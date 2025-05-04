Nigeria’s Crisis Deeper Than Imagined, Says El-Rufai

Share

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has been in the news for so many reasons lately; his defection to the Social Democratic Party, (SDP); his recent outbursts about the government of President Bola Tinubu and so many other issues. In this interview monitored by MUHAMMAD KABIR, he opens up on other national issues

Why are you now rooting for the SDP, knowing that you were a founding member of the All Progressives Congress?



Yes. You are right. About 12 years ago, we came together and formed the APC out of the three major political parties and two or three factions of existing political parties. That was the model then. And it worked. We defeated an incumbent that wanted to remain in office for his second term, but we defeated him.

Going forward, 12 years later, a lot has changed in Nigeria. But what we’ve been trying to do, and I’ve spent the last few months of my time working on, is to try to bring all the political opposition groups under one roof. We’re not trying to bring political parties under one roof.

We don’t want a merger. It’s not a merger of political parties. We’ve been through that. We know how long it took. There are members of the PDP that have been ousted out of the party. There are members of the APC that are equally sidelined in the party.

And then there are other smaller political parties that contested the last election, did very badly or did very well. And our objective really is to get these different groups to agree to come under one existing political party. And one of the reasons why I joined the SDP is because we have undertaken a detailed evaluation of the nine or 10 political parties that will qualify to exist after INEC does its review of political parties.

As you know, the amendment to the Constitution and the Electoral Act now empowers INEC to deregister any political party that does not have a member of the State House of Assembly. To qualify to continue to exist as a political party, you must have got a member of the State House of Assembly elected. So, there are about nine or 10 political parties that, based on this, would soon be deregistered. So, we looked at the ones that cannot be deregistered and evaluated them using very objective criteria. And we came to the conclusion that the SDP was the best of them. It was top-ranked. And it is a party with pedigree. But, of course, it needs to be built. Party formation is easy.

You can get the INEC certificate, but then you have to work hard to register members and do congresses and have leadership structures from the polling unit to local government to state and national. That is the process of party building. It’s difficult work. It takes time. It takes resources. It takes energy and logistics. And I believe very strongly that the SDP provides the potential to recreate a major political party. But with the support of some of the opposition groups, we will not get all. But most importantly, the people of Nigeria need a credible alternative. I use the phrase credible alternative very, very carefully because PDP has run the country for 16 years.

Nigerians know what it is, even though it’s a long time. Many may have forgotten. APC has run the country for 10 years and most people want something different. Most people want a new brand of politics, a new style of governance, and new faces. And I believe that the SDP can be the party that gives that alternative to Nigerians, a party that is not controlled by anyone, that is not pocketed by anyone, a party that will provide a level-playing field to any person who wants to aspire for leadership, either in the party or in the government. Okay? What has destroyed political parties in Nigeria is lack of internal democracy and godfatherism. We want to eliminate that in the SDP.

The APC started well but has ended up being pocketed by one or two people. We want to avoid that. So, we want a party that no one owns, that no one controls.

And the SDP has that pedigree and history. And if all the major opposition groups go into that party as equal partners and invite Nigerians that want real change to join the party, and we have different rules of engagement, no godfathers, no impositions, competition for every position, I think we will give Nigerians an opportunity to join a party that they can claim is their own, not somebody’s own. Okay? And I want to make it very clear, right from the beginning of this journey, our conception was not to have PDP, merge with PDP or anything.

PDP as a party is a spent force. It has been targeted for destruction and it has almost succeeded. The APC has been pocketed. So, we are not looking at that. We are not looking at political parties that crisis have already ravaged them. We are looking for something new, something fresh that we can offer to Nigerians as a credible alternative. And when they look at the faces that are there, they will say, yeah, maybe there is a chance that this will be different. That is all. And that is going on.

The fact that one governor from PDP has defected and so on, it’s nothing. We are not looking at governors. We are trying to offer Nigerians and Nigerian voters an alternative. A governor has only one vote. Nigerians have many more votes than one governor or 36 governors. It doesn’t matter if you collect 36 governors, if the people of Nigeria say we are not with you, it’s over.

The President had a sitting governor and he lost Lagos. So, what is the value of a governor? I was the governor of Kaduna State. I fought hard to deliver the President in my state, but I lost. Governors don’t determine election results. The people do. This is what many Nigerians forget.

And we want the SDP to remind them of that. So that’s our story. I am the first to join with some members of my group, but there are other groups and we are still talking. And I believe that they are on their way. It’s not over until it is over. If they are also shopping, they will also be discussing power shifts.

Where should power go? That was the crisis in the PDP, over the issue of where the president should come from. Can we hear from you where this discussion is leading to?

The SDP is talking about power shifts. Where are the people who are interested in joining? What is the direction?



First of all, let me correct you. SDP is not at the stage of looking or shopping for any candidates. We are not looking for candidates now. We are looking for members. We are looking for committed party members who are ready to work and build the party. We are at the stage of party building. So, we have not discussed that. That’s one. Number two, the SDP is still open for more groups to come in, including others that have presidential aspirations. So, until we have everyone on the table, that discussion cannot even take place.

It’s premature to discuss it. I know that there are groups that are centred around the presidential aspirations of some people. But what we told all of them is, please put aside your aspirations, come into the party.

As an equal member, let’s build the party first. It is when Nigerians see that this is a credible alternative, this is a credible platform, this is a party that can actually win elections, that the issue of candidates can come in. So, we are not looking for candidates.

We are not looking for people with ambitions. We are looking for members at this point. Of course, people with ambitions have their own people. They come with thousands, hundreds and thousands of people. That’s what we are looking for. But not to start discussing their ambitions yet.

However, if and when all the opposition groups move into the SDP, that discussion will certainly take place. I can’t tell you the direction of the discussion. I can only give you my own opinion. I can do so because with all sense of responsibility, if there is one person that stood up and organised northern APC governors to say power must go to the South, I am identified as one. Whether you like me or not, you have to say that we did that and we are proud of what we did. However, for me, where we are in Nigeria now is not about that.

This country is facing an existential crisis. We may not have a country for you to contest for president if we continue the way we are going or if things get worse. So, for me, I don’t care where the person comes from. But I want a candidate and a ticket that will do two things. That will offer solutions to Nigeria’s problems. And number two, will excite Nigerians enough to come out and vote and defeat the APC government that is taking Nigeria backwards. So, I don’t care if that person is you or anyone, I will support it. I don’t care. I can say it because we champion power shift.

But where did the power shift take us? Should we stick to that even though the whole country is falling apart and things are not going well and the people in government are not listening and everyone is struggling other than those in government? I will no longer stand for the ‘president must come from here.’ I want to see a president that will address the basic existential problems of our country and that of ordinary people. That’s what I want to see.

You mentioned that there are more voters in Kano than there are in Lagos, even as there are more registered voters in Lagos than there are in Kano. Now, going by the nature of the politics of Kano presently, what we are seeing is the defection of leading politicians in Kano to the ruling APC. How does that affect the SDP?



Look, as I said, the SDP is concerned with finding solutions to Nigeria’s problems and giving opportunity to those that the Godfather type of party politics has totally sidelined and excluded. What we want to do is to give every Nigerian interested in politics and leadership an equal opportunity to show that he can do better than what we have. Because clearly what we have is not good enough.

Every Nigerian agrees. What we have now is not good enough. There are many talented Nigerians out there that don’t even want to think about going into politics or public service because they think that you need to have a Godfather or you need to have tons of money or you need to do this.

We want to remove all those constraints and unleash the energy of Nigeria, the competitive energy of Nigerians to bring their best into politics and public service. This is our goal. As far as I’m concerned, the defection of high-profile politicians is not the issue.

The issue is who can solve the problem of Nigerians and communicate it to them such that on election day they will be motivated to come out and vote for that person. These high-level defections are widely exaggerated. It’s good for headlines. It’s good to sell your media. But on the ground politically, if you don’t have the people, you can have as high a profile as possible. You are nothing.

We want to return politics to the people, not to godfathers, not to high profile politicians. We want to return politics and political decision making to the people that have the vote. That’s the objective of the SDP.

As you said, we are having discussions with people from different populations. Now, the majority of those who are having discussions are from the community. It’s all over. It’s a national conversation. It’s a national conversation. There are about five groups that are involved in this conversation. It’s not over. It’s still going on. It’s not just SDP. I joined the SDP. All the people involved in this conversation are members of one political party or another.

There are people at all the parties. This conversation is going on. The whole idea is can we agree to all be in one political party? Within the framework of that political party, those that have aspirations and ambitions can pursue them based on agreed rules. That conversation is still going on. It’s not concluded. I had to make the decision to join the SDP based on my analysis of my group and because of the local circumstances of Kaduna.

We all know what is happening in Kaduna and many of our people have been totally sidelined and excluded. The person sitting on my right was the first elected state secretary of the APC. He was the first elected secretary.

He was suspended from his party. A party that he formed by guys that benefited from his hard work. Many like him in Kaduna have become party less. As their leader, it is my duty to find a platform for them so they have the opportunity to advance their aspirations. I have done two terms of governor. There is nothing for me left in Kaduna.

There are others that have aspirations. It is my duty to provide a framework for them to contest. We sat and debated and discussed and evaluated all the political parties. While this discussion is going on, my people said we must make a decision to have a party. We cannot be party less in Kaduna. That is why I went ahead.

I did not go ahead without informing all the other coalition groups my peculiar circumstances and that of my group. As I said, the discussion is going on. My name is… Go ahead.

In 2015, the same sentiment was ushered How will Nigerians feel? At this time, we are coming into the SDP. It is not just a sideline. Secondly, we have seen the faces of SDP. You are only seeing the faces in northern Nigeria because you are here.

I have had meetings with SDP leaders and potential SDP entrance in a number of states. Some of the neighbouring South-South states were there. They met with me and so on. This movement is national. The excitement and the social media presence is more northern than southern. Believe me, it is there.

In Lagos last week, we met with leaders. We don’t publicise. I was shocked when I was told I was meeting with the media. I don’t usually meet with the media when I go to places. We are building a party. It is not for publicity. It is guerrilla warfare. I assure you this party is everywhere.

We made an attempt in 2013 to form an amalgamation of political parties. Everyone said it was impossible. We did it. We are at the centre of it. We know how it was done. Did it meet our aspirations? No. I was not satisfied with what we achieved vis-à-vis what we aspired to.

Lessons are learned. If people think that I and others like me are doing this because we are sidelined, continue with the current situation. It is fine. I can go back home. I am 65. I am supposed to have retired. I will go to Egypt and live. I don’t lose anything. I am only doing this because I feel I still have some years of active life. I can bring people together to try again to make Nigeria better. That is what I have done all my life. I have not succeeded all the time.

But it is a work in progress. Nation building is not something you do overnight. You try, sometimes you succeed, sometimes you fail. It is zigzag, but you never give up. If the people of Nigeria say we don’t want it, we like things the way they are, it is okay. This is for Nigerians to decide.

Are you better off now than you were on May 29, 2023? If you are not, let’s talk and find solutions. It is not about me. Nigeria has done everything for me. I don’t need anything from Nigeria. I can go back to school and close down. Yes. I am not mobilizing against the present administration. This is not about the present administration of power. It is about Nigeria’s economic and social conditions. Are you happy with the current situation? If you are not, let’s work together to find solutions. But if you are happy, it is okay. Go ahead and do Emilokan. Look. This is a trivialization of very serious threats to the existence of Nigeria. I am 65 years old. I am as old as Nigeria. I have never felt scared about the situation of Nigeria and the future of Nigeria.

This is the issue. Why now? I was a founder of APC. When I felt Buhari was going in the wrong direction, did I not write to him? Why didn’t you ask why then? I was in the government. I was a governor. I wrote to him and said things are not going well. The letter was made public. It was a private letter. I wrote the letter in September 2016. It was leaked in March 2017. It is not about one who is against the government. For Nigeria, I am against anybody if Nigeria’s interest is threatened. Even if that person is my father, I will take him out because Nigeria is more important than that relationship. I am a loyal member of APC. I am very close to Buhari. When they did the currency redesign, I led governors to take him to court.

Do you think that was easy? Was Buhari in opposition? We did what we felt was in the best interest of the people of Nigeria. Some of us stand for only that. We don’t have any permanent friends or enemies other than the friends and enemies of Nigeria.

It is not about me. My father died when I was eight. Nigeria gave me a good education. I went to university and got educated. I can face anyone anywhere in the world with confidence because of what Nigeria did for me. I want that opportunity for every young Nigerian. It doesn’t exist now. This is what some of us are fighting for. If you say it is because of this or that, I can say thank you.

Here you are today, His Excellency, in light blue dress, with a cap, with a very popular APC insignia. Are you telling us that you have one leg in and one leg out?



Believe that, then you believe anything. Look, let me tell you how I dress. I wake up in the morning, I pick what I feel like wearing and I come out. I don’t care. This blue is not unique to ABC or anybody. The same with the cap. This has been my standard cap forever. I mean, it can be like this or it will not have the pattern, but that’s my standard.

I will not change that because I’ve changed my dress. I will not refuse to wear blue because there is blue in APC’s colours. So, I will start wearing orange every day. Come on, this is just dressing. These are peripheral issues. Poverty, hunger, exchange rate, interest rate, insecurity. Look, these are the issues we should be talking about, not what you wear. That’s right.

Before you joined the SDP, or before you exited the APC, you visited Daura to see the former president…



No, Kaduna. He was back in Kaduna then. You see the former president as your mentor? He’s my permanent mentor. And you were reported to have obtained his blessing. Or, actually, given your information that you were leaving the party. There are still speculations as to what transpired between you and the former president. Was it really a blessing, or was it just the information that you were leaving APC and joining the SDP? Look, I’m 65 years old.

I’m an educated man. I’m an accomplished man. I don’t need anybody’s blessing to do anything in my life. Even when I was half this age, I had a mind of my own. So, it is not, when I went to see President Buhari, it was not to seek his blessing. What blessing? At my age, I can decide what is good for me.

In fact, I advise others about their lives, but President Buhari is somebody that I have a special relationship with and a special bond. And there is nothing, no major decision I have taken in my life since we met and we became very close.

There is no major decision on which I don’t go and either get his advice, where I’m not sure, or inform him before I announce. I will never surprise President Buhari. It will be disrespectful for me, for him to hear that I have left the APC without telling him.

I went to tell him, and this is what I said. But some media people, maybe they have a comprehension problem of the English Language, said that I got Buhari’s approval. Approval, me? I don’t need anybody’s approval to exercise my constitutional rights of free association. But Buhari, I respect. It’s not only Buhari, I went to Bisi Akande, the first chairman of the APC. I saw Adams Oshiomhole, I saw John Oyegun, I saw Abdullah Adamu. I told them that; I asked them, what’s happening in this party? Is there something that I don’t know? Because if there isn’t, it’s a matter of time I will leave. I told all these people. I went to Lagos and saw Pastor Tunde Bakare and told him.

Because these are people that were involved in the formation and the administration of the APC. And we worked hard together to build this party until it changed to something else. So, I felt I had to go to them and first get from them, look, is there something that I don’t understand? Because they are all older than me and more experienced.

And one must be ready and have an open mind to learn. So, I asked them, okay, what’s going on? If they agree with me that what I’m seeing is what they are seeing, then it means that I have every reason to find my own way. And that’s what happened.

I have had discussions with President Buhari, but those are privileges. I will never tell you. There are some discussions I’ve had with President Buhari that I will take to my grave and he will take to his. It’s the way we are, it’s how close we are. But that’s it. I went to inform him, sir, you know, don’t be surprised. I will be leaving any moment from now. And that was it. And I’ve left. And it’s no matter of one leg in one leg. If you know me, once I’ve decided on the course of action, I work on it until I drop dead. And so far, I haven’t dropped dead.

You actually spoke about addressing the diversity challenges. What approach do you think your model has come up with?

We will roll that out at the right time. We don’t want to give exam leakage to Emilokan. But I want to assure you that unlike other political groupings that spend 90 percent of their time. On political arithmetic, how to grab power. OK, these groups that we are discussing, we spend half of the time looking at how do we solve these problems.

…But this is not the time. As I said, we’re still at party formation stage. There are still discussions, but these groups that are talking already have set up a separate think tank that is looking at developing solutions only while a group of politicians are doing the political work.

After three decades, you succeeded in restoring the government by your structure, politically…We expect that the structure you left behind in Kaduna is switching over to the SDP. Are you coming along with your entire political structure?

Look, you see, as I said, we want the SDP to be different. Okay? We don’t want the SDP to be about high- profile individuals who, you know, the SDP has had ex-governors. We don’t care about that. We want to see the SDP registering three million members in Kano. If we register three million members in Kano, I don’t care if the governor joins us or not. I know that he’s either with us or he’s toast.

Okay? That’s how democracies are supposed to work. We give too much premium on defections and high-profile people. There are many members of the state House of Assembly and some members of the House of Reps that have come to me to say, ‘look, we are with you. We are elected on the platform of this party.’ Stay there. We don’t want that. But ask your people to register with the SDP. Let’s wait till the next election.

Share