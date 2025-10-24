Nigeria’s Creative Boom Must Drive Real Economic Growth, Says Ayeni Adekunle

Ayeni Adekunle, founder and convener of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive), has urged industry stakeholders to shift focus from individual successes to building sustainable systems that can cement the creative sector as a major driver of economic growth.

Ayeni highlighted that the success of Nigerian talents across music, film, fashion, and digital content has irrefutably proven the nation’s creative prowess on the global stage. He asserted that creativity is poised to become one of Nigeria’s most significant exports.

He, however, added that the next phase should focus on sustainability, building frameworks that protect intellectual property, improve funding access and encourage investment.

“After more than a decade of facilitating crucial conversations within Nigeria’s entertainment industry, we’re witnessing an unprecedented moment where our creative talents are gaining global recognition and commercial success,” he said.

“However, we must now focus on building the infrastructure, appropriate policies, and business frameworks that will ensure this momentum translates into sustainable economic power for our nation.

“This year’s NECLive theme reflects our commitment to demonstrating how creative enterprise can be a genuine driver of Nigeria and Africa’s economic transformation.”

The 2025 edition of NECLive, themed ‘The Creative Economy and the Next Frontier’ is scheduled to take place in Lagos on November 28. It will bring together key players across film, music, fashion, tech, and media, alongside policymakers, investors and emerging talent to discuss the challenges and opportunities within the continent’s booming creative economy.

Obi Asika, Audu Maikori and Mike Dada were recently unveiled as part of the speakers for this year’s edition. Others include: Steve Babaeko, Colette Otusheso, Ojoma Ochai, Moses Babatope, Funmi Iyanda, John Ugbe, Chris Ihidero, Fisayo Fosudo, Moliehi Molekoa, Nora Awolowo, Shaibu Husseini, Folu Storms, Qudus Onikeku and Dolapo Amusat.