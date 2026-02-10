Nigeria’s Corruption Ranking Stalls At 142

Nigeria has been ranked 142nd out of 182 countries and territories in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), reinforcing concerns that corruption remains deeply entrenched in the country’s public sector despite years of reform pledges.

The CPI, this morning by Transparency International, measures perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 represents highly corrupt and 100 indicates very clean governance.

The index is widely regarded as the world’s most authoritative global corruption ranking.

Globally, the 2025 findings paint a bleak picture. The average CPI score has fallen to a record low of 42, with more than two-thirds of countries scoring below 50, indicating serious corruption challenges.

While 31 countries have made significant progress since 2012, most others, including many developing economies, have either stagnated or deteriorated.

Transparency International warned that corruption continues to exact a heavy toll on citizens worldwide, contributing to under-funded hospitals, weak infrastructure such as unbuilt flood defences, and diminishing opportunities for young people.

The organisation said public frustration with corruption is increasingly visible, as anti-government protests across several regions reflect growing anger over unaccountable leadership and abuse of power.

According to the report, a major driver of worsening corruption globally is a decline in bold and accountable leadership.

Even established democracies such as the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand recorded drops in performance, underscoring what the organisation described as an “anti-corruption leadership gap.”

The CPI also highlighted shrinking civic space as a key concern. Many governments are imposing tighter restrictions on journalists, civil society organisations and activists, making it harder to expose wrongdoing.

This erosion of transparency and accountability, the report said, allows corruption to flourish unchecked.

Regionally, Sub-Saharan Africa remains the worst-performing region globally, weighed down by weak democratic institutions, insecurity, armed conflicts and civil unrest, all of which undermine governance and economic development.

Other regions, including Eastern Europe, Central Asia, parts of Asia-Pacific and the Americas, continue to struggle with entrenched corruption driven by political influence, weak law enforcement and organised crime.

Commenting on the findings, Maíra Martini, Chief Executive Officer of Transparency International, said the world is facing a dangerous moment.

She warned that at a time of climate crisis, instability and polarisation, many leaders and institutions are falling short of their responsibility to protect the public interest.

She stressed that progress is still possible if governments commit to strengthening justice systems, enhancing oversight of public spending, protecting media freedom and civic space, and closing loopholes that allow corrupt money to move across borders and influence elections.

Transparency International called on governments, including Nigeria’s, to act with integrity and renew their commitment to accountability, transparency and democratic checks and balances in order to restore public trust and secure a better future for their citizens.