Nigeria’s Corruption Perception Index Move Five Places Up In TI

Transparency International (TI) and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) have said that Nigeria has recorded an improved ranking in the Corruption Perception Index. (CPI) moving five places up to rank 145 out of 180 countries assessed.

The Executive Director of CISLAC/Transparency International Nigeria, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani) made this revelation during the official launch of the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2023, hosted by CISLAC and the Nigerian chapter of Transparency International, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Rafsanjani, the report revealed that Nigeria recorded an improved ranking moving five places up to rank 145 out of 180 countries assessed.

Apart from moving five places up from its 150th position, Nigeria also scored 25 out of the 100 maximum points in the 2023 CPI results as compared to 150 in the 2022 CPI results.

He said that Nigeria’s score is below the Sub-Saharan African average of 33 points. “Most African countries showed stagnation, Ninety per cent of countries in sub-Saharan Africa scored under 50. Nigeria’s slight improvement in points scored, places below the Sub-Saharan African average of 33 points.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile they highlighted key areas to explain why Nigeria showed some improvements and areas where gaps persist “Some of the positive points include: Strength the launch of the Beneficial Ownership Register.

The Nigerian government launched its Open Central Register of Beneficial Ownership which is also known as the Persons with Significant Control (PSC) register having passed a Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 202 which supports its establishment.

“Another reason for the improvement was a vibrant media, civil society and citizenry in demanding transparency and accountability.

He said arrests and recoveries by anti-corruption agencies also aided the improvement in the corruption perception index as there have been arrests and recoveries of proceeds of crime by Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies.