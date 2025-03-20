Nigeria’s Correctional Centres Still In Terrible Conditions –Visitation Panel

Share

A Federal Government visitation panel on Nigeria’s prisons across the country yesterday said the conditions of the prisons and their inmates are still terrible and unbearable.

The visitation panel headed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olawale Fapohunda, revealed that most inmates are languishing in prisons due to lack of legal representation and the inability of the Legal Aid Council to cope with the huge number of cases.

Submitting the report of the panel to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Fapohunda said while auditing the prisons, they had interface with categories of inmates and found their conditions unpalatable.

Besides lack of legal representation, Fapohunda said most of the inmates are suffering ailments that the prison authorities could not bear the cost of medication.

He therefore pleaded with the AGF and the federal government to come to the rescue of the Nigerian prisons and their inmates with a view to alleviating their poor conditions.

