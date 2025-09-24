Nigeria’s Container Port Electrification To Attract N1.24trn Investments

Electrification of Nigeria’s container ports is to help the country attract N1.25 trillion ($830 million) in private investment, reduce air pollution and unlock systemic benefits to improve nationwide resilience and efficiency.

This includes equipment procurement, charging infrastructure, renewable energy generation, batteries and workforce development and higherskilled jobs. At a World Economic Forum on Sustainable Development Impact Meetings in United States, the Chief Executive Officer, APM Terminals, A.P. MøllerMaersk, Keith Svendsen, explained that Nigeria was well positioned to lead West Africa’s transition to low-carbon logistics through electrification of its container transport sector, bringing societal and economic benefits.

He stressed that other sectors would also benefit from the knock-on effects of a modernised and more reliable electricity grid. With trade volumes set to grow by 30 per cent by 2030 and battery prices declining by around 80 per cent since 2013, Svendsen said that this was the time to modernise the sector, adding that the coming decade would redefine how goods move across continents and Nigeria has a chance to be at the forefront of that transformation.

He stressed that with 70 per cent of West and Central Africa’s containerised trade flowing through its ports, Nigeria had the scale and strategic position to lead Africa’s shift towards low-carbon logistics. At first glance, Svendsen noted that this was a bold move for a major oil-producing nation, with a growing population and rising import-export volumes.

He said: “This is the conclusion of a new white paper jointly adopted by the Nigerian government and APM Terminals, developed with change consultancy Systemiq. It also features insights from the African Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Rocky Mountain Institute and Smart Freight Centre.

“Worldwide, ports and freight corridors are undergoing major shifts towards electrification. Ports, from the United States to Jordan and China, are rolling out electric container-handling equipment, investing in low-emission power infrastructure and digitizing logistics operations.

“On land, electric trucking corridors are gaining momentum in hightraffic regions, with successful pilots in Kenya, China and India proving that freight electrification is feasible and scalable in emerging markets. At the same time, the cost of low-emission solutions is dropping.

Battery prices have fallen by 80 per cent since 2013 and solar energy costs have decreased by around 75 per cent.” The chief executive officer noted that these trends were making electric container-handling equipment increasingly cost-competitive, especially when considering the operating cost savings that electrification brings.

In Nigeria, he added that container volumes were projected to grow by around 30 per cent by 2030. To unlock this growth, Svendsen said that the country’s transport sector was at the cusp of a major investment cycle., saying this presents an unusual opportunity for public and private actors to act jointly and leapfrog to full electrification in the port sector and to launch e-pilots in trucking.

According to him, “while electrification is key to cutting emissions, its benefits go beyond that, supporting economic growth, system resilience and cleaner air for Nigerians. “The analysis in the white paper indicates that the transformation could result in an annual reduction of 80,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

“Additional benefits include reduced air pollution and improved health for people working in and around the logistics sector, particularly in densely populated urban areas. This could result in significant savings in health-related costs.” Svendsen stressed that electrification was expected to cut energy costs by up to 40 per cent compared to diesel, saying that electric vehicles have fewer moving parts, maintenance expenses are expected to drop at a similar rate.

According to him, Nigeria’s key container ports, Apapa, Tin Can Island and Onne, electrification of terminal equipment and short-haul trucking could serve as anchor points for broader transformation. From there, Svendsen said that the roadmap envisions the development of electric trucking corridors connecting inland logistics hubs, creating a national network of lowemissions freight.