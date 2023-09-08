Nigeria’s Cocoa Value Chain Worth N500bn –CFAN

The National President of Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), Adeola Adegoke, has disclosed that cocoa investment in Nigeria is close to about N500 billion. With this, he said, the cocoa industry generated the highest foreign exchange aside from crude oil. Adegoke, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that approximately 450,000 to 500,000 farmers were directly involved in cocoa production in Nigeria.

Besides, the CFAN national president explained that these farmers and their families were also engaged in cocoa farming, making cocoa production a significant contributor to the country’s agricultural sector, and the country’s gross domestic product. Adegoke said: “The number of cocoa farmers today is estimated to be between 450,000 and 500,000, and they are closely linked to cocoa production. Additionally, their families are also actively involved.

This underscores the substantial contribution that Nigerians are making through cocoa farming. “It is evident that Nigeria stands to gain significantly from cocoa production. Presently, cocoa is cultivated primarily in about 14 cocoa-producing states, with as many as 22 states engaged in cocoa production. Numerous communities in these cocoa-producing regions rely on cocoa for their livelihoods, processing, purchasing, and exportation activities.

“We will also agree that as of today statistically aside from the oil and aside from the rear fertiliser, it has continued to give us the highest foreign exchange generation. “This also shows that cocoa has continued to play a very pivotal role as far as Nigeria’s cocoa economy is concerned. “When you look at the value of cocoa, the investment of cocoa is close to about 500 billion. If you look at that in comparison with other industries, cocoa is very important.

He revealed that Nigeria currently produced about 350000 metric crops, while Ghana, and Ivory Coast, are 800,000 metric and 2.2 million metric crop, respectively. He said: “Nigeria is not doing well to leverage on our earlier potential that we were able to successfully build the tallest cocoa warehouse in the whole of West Africa.”

He, however, noted that Nigeria would achieve its potential in cocoa if adequate fund is invested and stakeholders could collaborate and work hand in hand. He added: “I think we still have the potential of moving forward by our resource collaboration with stakeholders to make sure that we change the narrative and try to bring more investment to the sector where our farmers will have higher productivity and production, where the livelihood of our farmers will be transformed, the value chain will be strengthened, and the whole of our cocoa can be fixable.”

It would be recalled that, recently, Norfund, the Norwegian Investment Fund for developing countries, disclosed that it had invested about $12 million in OH Ecosystems Limited (“Eco”) to boost Nigeria’s cocoa value chain and jobs creation in the country. Particularly, the lender firm stated that the fund was meant to contribute to addressing some of the challenges in the cocoa value chain, since OH Ecosystems Limited (“Eco”) builds and operates cocoa processing and confectionery businesses on the African continent.

Speaking to New Telegraph on the $12 million cocoa investment in OH Ecosystems Limited by Norfund, the Investment Manager at Norfund, Obafemi Awobokun, explained that Eco has successfully acquired a majority stake in FTN Cocoa Processors PLC (“FTN”)—a publicly traded company based in Ibadan, Nigeria.