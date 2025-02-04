Nigeria’s Clean Cookstove Programme Gains Traction

Share

CarbonAi and Greenplinth Africa have entered into an agreement under which CarbonAi will provide its software tools to support the digital measurement, reporting and verification (DMRV) of greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions from a major clean cookstove programme to be developed by Greenplinth Africa in Nigeria.

The programme will distribute millions of clean cookstoves to households across Nigeria and Africa over the next five years, drastically reducing deforestation, GHG emissions, respiratory illness, gender inequality and other issues associated with traditional openfire cooking.

Clean cookstoves are a critical project type for achieving sustainable development benefits in economically disadvantaged regions.

They are often financed by the sale of carbon credits resulting from the displacement of open-fire cooking by highly efficient, cleaner-burning stoves. Carbon-financed cookstove projects have been subject to intense scrutiny related to the accuracy and reliability of conventional quantification methods, putting the continued financing of such projects—and the many benefits they generate—at grave risk.

CarbonAi has developed Spark, a patent-pending suite of tools for the end-to-end quantification, verification, issuance and management of high-integrity GHG reduction outcomes from cookstove projects.

This includes a proprietary stove use meter to monitor and precisely measure cookstove usage. Spark was developed to bridge the gap between existing carbon market infrastructure and the emerging digital carbon market ecosystem to provide irrefutable proof of claimed GHG reductions, helping project developers to deliver high-integrity, high-value carbon credits.

“This Article 6.4 clean cookstoves project is a transformative initiative, and a significant step forward in combatting the adverse health and environmental impacts associated with traditional cooking methods, such as indoor air pollution and deforestation.

It will also be a foreign exchange earner for the Nigerian economy,” said Dr. Olawale Akinwumi, President and CEO of Greenplinth Africa.

“The provision of free clean cookstoves is set to transform the lives of millions of Nigerians, particularly women and children, who are disproportionately affected by the harmful effects of traditional cooking practices,” he added.

“We are excited to support Greenplinth Africa as they leverage Nigeria’s tremendous natural and human resources to deliver large-scale climate impact projects across Nigeria,” stated CarbonAi’s Chief Carbon Officer, Yvan Champagne.

