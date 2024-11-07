Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Lagbaja, Dies At 56

Share

Nigeria’s army chief, LtGen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has died after a “period of illness” aged 56, President Bola Tinubu has announced.

He died on Tuesday night in Lagos. The exact details of his illness were not shared. In a statement shared on X yesterday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to Gen. Lagbaja’s family.

Onanuga wrote: “He passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness. “Born on February 28, 1968, Lt. General Lagbaja was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Tinubu.

“His distinguished military career began when he enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987. On September 19, 1992, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

“Throughout his service, Lt. General Lagbaja demonstrated exceptional leader- ship and commitment, serving as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

“He played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, including Operation Zaki in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States.

“An alumnus of the prestigious US Army War College, he earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies, demonstrating his dedication to professional growth and excellence in military leadership. Lt. General Lagbaja is survived by his beloved wife, Mariya, and their two children.”

Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces during this difficult time wishing Lagbaja eternal peace even as he honoured his significant contributions to the nation.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has ordered rescheduling of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting till another date to be announced in honour of the late army chief.

In a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President also ordered flags to be flown at half-mast nationwide for seven days in honour of the departed General. Incidentally, Lagbaja’s death marks the third time a COAS has died in office, adding to a list of tragic losses among Nigeria’s military top brass.

The first to have suffered this fate was Joseph Akahan, 30, who was appointed to head the Army, shortly before the outbreak of the Nigerian Civil War in 1967. After visiting the frontlines in Nsukka, he returned to his hometown in Gboko, Benue State, for a brief rest.

However, as he headed back to Makurdi, the helicopter carrying him crashed, claiming his life along with the two pilots on board. Fifty-four years after his death tragedy struck the army again when Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, ap- pointed in January 2021 to replace Tukur Buratai, died just months into his tenure.

Tragically, while on an official assignment from Abuja to Kaduna, Attahiru’s aircraft encountered severe weather conditions and crashed, killing him and 10 members of his entourage while the plane was lining up to land at the Kaduna International Airport. The Defence Headquarters was to later attribute the incident to “bad weather”.

