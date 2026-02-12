Nigeria’s Ceramic Investment Summit To Galvanize Economic Value Chain

Nigeria is set to take center stage in the global ceramics industry with the launch of the maiden Nigeria’s Ceramic Investment Summit & Product Exhibition this year known as (NCISPE 2026) to boost sector’s growth and nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Indeed, the NCISPE 2026 exhibition scheduled to hold on June 23 to 25 in Lagos, is a renewed hope landmark international platform dedicated to unlocking Africa’s fastest-growing ceramic market.

The event offers distributors a unique opportunity to connect with global exhibitors while gaining a definitive competitive edge in 2026 and beyond; gain direct access to the industry’s most influential manufacturers, experts, and trendsetters.

The summit will convene global ceramic manufacturers, technology providers, investors, policymakers, developers, and supply-chain leaders from Africa, China, India, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Türkiye, and beyond to explore Nigeria’s vast opportunities across ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, tableware, technical ceramics, raw materials, and allied manufacturing.

Speaking on the maiden edition themed: “Where investment, industry, policy, and talent converge for measurable returns,” a ceramic engineer, an academic, and the summit director, Prof. Patrick Oaikhinan, stated that the event is targeted to deliver measurable commercial, institutional, and career returns through structured engagement across Nigeria’s ceramic and construction value chain.

He explained that as Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, Nigeria offers exceptional fundamentals for ceramic manufacturing and trade.

Oaikhinan, who is also the convener of the NCISPE 2026 exhibition, said the Summit was designed as a deal-making and partnershipdriven event, combining high-level policy dialogue with practical investment engagement.