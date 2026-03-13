Nigeria’s Ceramic Industry Struggles Amid Rising Import Dependence

Nigeria’s ceramic industry is facing a critical challenge as the country’s reliance on imported ceramic products continues to rise despite abundant local raw materials and a large domestic market.

Recent projections suggest that Nigeria could import ceramic products worth about $2.1 billion this year from Asian countries, particularly from China and India, highlighting a widening gap between local production and national demand.

A ceramic engineer and summit director, Prof Patrick Oaikhinan, made this known to New Telegraph in an interview in Lagos where he raised concerns about the situation, noting that Nigeria’s ceramic exports currently stand at less than $14 million, far below the value of imports.

According to him, industry projections indicates the scale of Nigeria’s import dependence reflects a structural weakness in the country’s manufacturing sector.

While the nation continues to import billions of dollars’ worth of ceramic products annually, local manufacturers struggle to compete due to high production costs, limited access to finance, weak supply chains, and inadequate technical capacity.

The disparity becomes more pronounced when compared with global production leaders. For instance, China produces billions of square meters of ceramic products annually, while Nigeria produces about 114 million square meters, indicating a significant production gap.

While speaking on the foreign dominance in local industry, Prof. Oaikhinan explained that one of the major concerns raised by industry experts was the dominance of foreign investors in Nigeria’s ceramic sector.

Most ceramic factories operating in the country are reportedly owned and controlled by foreign companies, particularly those from China, with limited Nigerian participation.

These companies often import their raw materials, technical expertise, and equipment, limiting opportunities for local capacity development and value addition.

As a result, the sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product remains relatively low despite the industry’s potential. Industry stakeholders argue that without Nigerian ownership and participation in the value chain, the country cannot fully benefit from the sector’s economic opportunities.

On misconceptions about ceramics in the country, he pointed out that another major challenge confronting the industry is the long-standing misconception that ceramics is merely a form of fine art, rather than a critical industrial material. The renowned Ceramic expert insists that ceramics play a central role in modern engineering and technology.

Ceramic materials are widely used in automotive manufacturing, electronics, telecommunications, construction, aviation, and even medicine. For example, ceramic components are used in vehicles, electrical insulators for power distribution, medical implants such as dental replacements, and several components in mobile phones and electronic devices.

According to Oaikhinan, “Ceramic is the mother of all engineering. There is virtually no industry that does not rely on ceramic materials in one way or another.”

On the untapped potential, he noted that despite the challenges, Nigeria possesses significant natural deposits of ceramic raw materials, including clay, feldspar, and silica. The country also has a growing domestic market driven by rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development.

However, the lack of specialised training programmes remains a major barrier. Currently, no university in Nigeria offers a dedicated programme in ceramic engineering or ceramic science, making it difficult to develop skilled manpower for the sector.

This skills gap forces companies to import foreign technicians, further limiting local expertise and knowledge transfer.

Speaking further on high production costs, Prof. Oaikhinan stressed that local ceramic manufacturers are also battling rising energy costs, which significantly affect production. Ceramic production requires extremely high temperatures, making it energy-intensive. With unstable electricity supply and high alternative energy costs, many factories struggle to remain competitive.

In addition, limited access to affordable financing and competition from cheaper imported ceramic products continue to threaten the survival of local producers.

On the need for industry collaboration, he called for called for stronger collaboration across the industry’s value chain—from miners extracting raw materials to processors, manufacturers, transporters, and end-users.

The expert believes that connecting these segments will help build a stronger supply chain capable of supporting domestic production. He also emphasised the need to empower youth and women through skills development programmes in ceramic manufacturing.

Historically, women made up a significant proportion of the workforce in the ceramic industry, and reviving such participation could create employment and reduce social challenges associated with youth unemployment.