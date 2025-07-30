Nigeria’s Cement Titans Post Record H1’25 Results Amid Headwinds

Nigeria’s two largest cement producers, Dangote Cement Plcand BUA Cement Plc, delivered record-breaking financial performances in the first half of 2025, reinforcing their positions as bellwethers of the country’s industrial sector.

Despite macroeconomic volatility, currency pressures, and persistent inflation, both companies capitalised on strong demand dynamics, improved cost efficiencies, and foreign exchange tailwinds to post their best-ever half-year results.

While Dangote Cement retained its crown as the continent’s largest cement group by scale and profit, BUA Cementdelivered arguably the more explosive earnings rebound, with net income surging 428% yearon-year.

Dangote Cement reported N2.07 trillion in revenue, an 18%year-onyear rise, underpinned by robust Nigerian demand (which contributed 69% of group turnover), modest volume recovery, and effective pricing strategies.

BUA Cement, although smaller in scale, grew revenue at a faster clip—59%to N580.3 billion—driven by strong sales in infrastructure and real estate markets, and strategic price adjustments.

Thus, Dangote capitalized on its scale advantage while BUA exceled in growth acceleration In terms of profitability, Dangote Cement posted a 173%surge in profit after tax to N514.9 billion, the highest half-year profit in its history.

BUA Cement, meanwhile, recorded N180.9 billion, a remarkable turnaround from N34.3 billion in H1 2024, bolstered by FX loss reversals and operational discipline.

Both companies expanded gross margins significantly— Dangote to 58.8% (+614bps) and BUA to 49.2% (+1,921bps), reflecting improved energy sourcing and production efficiency.

BUA’s EBIT margin rose by 1,977bps to 42.3%, outpacing Dangote’s 40.7%, signalling greater operating leverage despite the company’s smaller footprint.

Both firms benefited from improved FX liquidity. Dangote’s net finance costs fell 69% to N80.9 billion, aided by FX gains and reduced interest burdens.

BUA narrowed net FX losses to N782.8 million from a staggering N40 billion in H1 2024, while interest expense dropped 27% to N30.6 billion.

Dangote Cement generated N874.2 billion in operating cash flow—more than double its prior-year level—supporting N166.3 billion in capex while maintaining a healthy net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5x.

BUA Cement generated a solid N150.2 billion in operating cash flow, but kept capex light at N15.8 billion, enabling a sharp drop in net debt to EBITDA to 0.8x and closing the half-year with N163.4 billion in cash—nearly double its year-end 2024 balance.

Dangote’s earnings per share (EPS) climbed to N30.74 from N11.26, and return on average equity (ROAE) rose 2,746 basis points to 46.9%. BUA posted a five-fold jump in EPS to N5.34, with an even higher ROAE of 75.5%, reflecting highly efficient capital deployment and earnings conversion.

Dangote Cement enters H2 2025 buoyed by continued infrastructure investment, energy cost initiatives, and FX recovery in key African markets. Investors will focus on its regional expansion pipeline, climate transition agenda, and dividend posture.

BUA Cement’s outlook is similarly robust, with expected gains from new plant ramp-ups, expanded CNG use, and disciplined reinvestment. Market watchers are keen on dividend guidance and potential expansion announcements.

Both Dangote and BUA Cement delivered stellar H1 2025 performances, each with distinctive strengths.

Dangote Cementremains the dominant player by size and profitability, but BUA Cement distinguished itself with exceptional growth, efficiency gains, and capital discipline.

For investors, both companies offer strong upside—Dangote through scale and regional leverage, BUA through agility, margin expansion, and high returns on equity.