Nigeria’s Capital Market Pivotal To Economic Stability –Shettima

Share

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, has underscored the significance of the nation’s capital market, describing it as its ticket to economic stability.

He stated this at the 50th inaugural lecture of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi on Wednesday where he was ably represented by the Federal Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

According to him, Nigeria’s capital market is not merely a platform for transactions; it is a driver of national development. He said: “The implementation of the revised Capital Market Master Plan is restoring investor confidence and attracting new listings, including major entities like NNPC, Dangote Refinery, and LNG.

“With a 37% stock market surge in 2023 and a 1.5% increase in early 2024, our market remains a pillar of economic resilience, offering hope to businesses, investors, and households alike.” Shettima noted that despite global and domestic uncertainties, the capital market’s performance is a testament to the growing confidence in Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

Referencing January 2025 alone, he said the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) appreciated by N1.95 trillion, reflecting growing confidence in the leadership and renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Comparatively, the vice President stated that in January 2024, Nigeria recorded an impressive N14.44 trillion increase. Shettima added: “These figures are not just statistics; they are indicators of the steady hand guiding our economy under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“Our vision of a $1 trillion economy is not a distant dream; it is a deliberate destination. “Through bold and strategic reforms, we have embarked on a journey to deepen our financial markets, strengthen investor confidence, and unlock opportunities for sustainable growth.”

Share

Please follow and like us: