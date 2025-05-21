Nigeria’s Capital Market Migrating To T+2 By November 2025

Share

In a historic move aimed at deepening investor confidence and modernising Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a definitive timeline for the migration of the Nigerian capital market to a T+2 (trade plus two days) settlement cycle.

The initiative, set to take effect on November 28, 2025, marks a critical leap toward aligning Nigeria’s financial markets with global best practices.

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, the Director General of the SEC, disclosed this transformative agenda on Monday during the Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting in Lagos.

Speaking with a commanding blend of urgency and resolve, Agama painted a vivid picture of a market in transition—one determined to shed its sluggishness, eliminate fraud, and embrace a future led by technology, transparency, and trust.

He said: “We are migrating to T+2 by the 28th of November 2025.. “This is not a suggestion. It is a date that has been set in stone. Nothing will change it.”

Foundation for efficiency

The move to a T+2 settlement cycle, where trades are finalised two business days after execution, is a bold response to the longstanding inefficiencies that have hampered the Nigerian capital market’s competitiveness.

Currently operating on a T+3 cycle, Nigeria lags behind many global markets where T+2 has become the standard and even T+1 is being adopted in places like the United States. “This transition is not just procedural.

It is strategic. We want this market to be efficient. We want to stand out anywhere in the world and be counted among leading financial centres,” he added.

Market stakeholders such as the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) have already expressed commitment to this heavy lift. Mr. Jalo Waziri, CEO of CSCS, appealed to market participants to rise to the occasion. “It is critical that we collaborate.

Everyone must fall in line to deliver this within the set timeframe,” he urged other stakeholders at the meeting.

Technology and transparency

Central to the SEC’s reform agenda is the deployment of cutting-edge technology to combat fraud, widen participation, and enhance operational efficiency.

Among the Commission’s most notable digital initiatives is the imminent launch of a one-stop USSD verification code. “This USSD code will be a gamechanger.

Any investor, before committing funds, can input a simple code to verify whether an investment operator is genuine. If the name doesn’t show up, it means the operator is illegal. That one act can prevent millions in losses,” Agama said.

This innovation is not just about security; it is a message to an increasingly youthful investor base that the capital market is ready to meet them where they are—online, mobile, and empowered. He said: “Today’s young people are investing in crypto.

They are digitally savvy and they want convenience. “The market must offer them the same convenience in securities, bonds, and mutual funds. These people have money. Let’s create digital channels that attract them.”

In addition to the USSD system, the SEC is leveraging social media and crowd-sourced vigilance to battle fraudulent schemes. Initiatives like “Snap It and Save,” run by NYSC corps members embedded at the Commission, are designed to harness grassroots monitoring to expose illegal investment schemes.

Dr. Agama proudly noted that the whistleblowing campaign has already led to a 100 per cent surge in reported fraudulent activities.

Recapitalisation and restructuring

But modernisation is not merely digital. Structural strength is also under scrutiny. Dr. Agama confirmed that the Commission has begun the recapitalisation of capital market operators—a move he described as “methodical, not mechanical.”

He said: “We don’t want weak institutions trying to power a trilliondollar economy. This is not a punitive measure. It is essential. If you cannot grow, consider merging. The time to restructure is now.”

He was clear-eyed about the challenges such measures could bring. Accorsing to him, “we know we cannot please everybody. But we must do what is right for the market. “We will not fight each other.

We will take decisions together, and at the end of the day, we will still look each other in the eye and say: Yes, we did well.” Trade groups, in particular, came under scrutiny. Agama called on them to become more active, more accountable, and more relevant.

“Some people have been in these groups for too long, not because they want to stay, but because no one is coming forward to replace them,” he lamented.

“Now is the time to energise your groups. Drive results. Be useful, or risk being left behind,” he added. The fight against illegality The SEC is also drawing a hard line against illegal market participants, warning of tough

Passage of the ISA 2025 represents a landmark moment, providing a modernized legal and regulatory framework that reflects global best practices

sanctions for operators engaged in Ponzi schemes, unregistered offerings, and online manipulation. “What is more disturbing,” Agama revealed, “is that some capital market operators themselves are participating in these schemes.

They want to make a quick buck and vanish before the scheme collapses. Let me say this: If we get you, it will be tough.” The Commission, he said, had the full backing of the new Investment and Securities Act 2025 (ISA 2025), which strengthens enforcement powers and tightens regulatory oversight.

Even social media influencers and bloggers are now within regulatory crosshairs if they are found promoting unregistered securities or fraudulent schemes. “Your name cannot be bigger than the law,” Agama said emphatically.

He added: “We will pursue such individuals and restore confidence in this market—not by talk, but by action.”

Judicial reform agenda

The Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST) is also preparing to complement the Commission’s reform drive with digital transformation and faster adjudication of market-related cases. “We are ready,” affirmed Mr. Shehu Kuta, who represented the Tribunal at the CMC meeting.

“Our court process will be digitised to align with the market’s evolving architecture. The delays associated with relying on other courts for enforcement of judgment are now resolved, thanks to ISA 2025.”

The announcement was met with a standing ovation from SEC leadership, underlining the judiciary’s critical role in sustaining investor trust. “Justice is very important to this market,” said Agama.

“Quick dispensation of justice, especially on money matters, is not optional—it is essential.”

Unity and Purpose

As the CMC meeting wrapped up, Agama issued a final charge to stakeholders: act, engage, and deliver.

“The rag is not useful until the shoe is dirty,” he quipped, quoting late Nigerian statesman Moshood Abiola. “If you are not useful to the people, they will not want to be part of you.”

He reiterated that the SEC of today is collaborative but firm. “We will work with you. But we will not shy away from sanctions. Do the right thing early. Don’t come after the deadline with stories.

That story will become another story for you.” From the implementation of a T+2 settlement cycle to aggressive digital innovation, a crackdown on fraud, and regulatory recalibration, Nigeria’s capital market stands at the cusp of a defining era.

This time, the message is clear: reform is no longer a distant ideal— it is a fixed date on the calendar. November 28, 2025, will be more than a milestone; it will be a litmus test of Nigeria’s readiness to compete on the global financial stage.

Earlier in his address, the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, had declared Nigeria’s capital market as the cornerstone of President Bola Tinubu’s Government’s drive to transform the economy into a $1 trillion powerhouse.

Speaking through the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris UzokaAnite, to declare the meeting open, Edun emphasized that the capital market’s continued evolution—anchored on reform, innovation, and investor confidence—will be pivotal to unlocking the country’s full economic potential.

The highlight of the meeting was his official unveiling of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 and the launch of a redesigned, tech-forward website for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), signaling a new chapter of modernisation and transparency in market regulation.

Edun noted that the implementation of the Capital Market Master Plan (2015–2025) has laid a solid foundation, with notable strides in governance, product diversification, regulatory oversight, and investor participation.

“We are witnessing a sophisticated market structure taking root,” he said, “capable of supporting not just capital raising, but broader wealth creation, economic inclusion, and national resilience.”

The revised Master Plan, he stated, underscores digitalization, sustainability, innovation, and inclusiveness—pillars he described as fully aligned with the Tinubu administration’s broader economic reform agenda.

According to the Minister, the passage of the ISA 2025 represents a landmark moment, providing a modernized legal and regulatory framework that reflects global best practices.

The new Act streamlines enforcement mechanisms and offers clearer guidance on emerging sectors such as digital assets and crowdfunding, which are reshaping the financial landscape.

Edun acknowledged the opportunities and challenges embedded in the new law but expressed optimism that it would deepen participation, fortify regulatory coherence, and enhance investor protection.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the private sector as a growth engine, he assured stakeholders that the administration is determined to nurture a transparent and fair environment that allows enterprise to thrive.

