Nigeria’s Capital Market Evolves On Reforms, Inclusion, Technology – NGX Boss

Nigeria’s capital market is consolidating its position as a structured gateway to the broader African market, driven by macroeconomic reforms, digital innovation and expanding investor participation, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Mr. Temi Popoola, has said.

Popoola spoke at a Pan-African Investment Lounge hosted by Radiant Collective Capital (RCC), where he delivered a presentation titled “Global Economic Outlook 2026 & Overview of the Nigerian Stock Exchange: Opportunities and Market Structure.” The virtual session brought together women professionals, founders and business leaders from across Africa and the diaspora.

He said Nigeria’s ongoing reforms are translating into tangible investment opportunities, particularly for women and diaspora investors, noting that the country’s capital market is evolving into a more transparent, inclusive and resilient platform.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s economic adjustment phase in 2025, Popoola acknowledged that the reforms were difficult but necessary, adding that improved price discovery and stronger market discipline had laid the foundation for more sustainable growth in 2026. He pointed to the 51.19 per cent gain recorded by the NGX All-Share Index in 2025, attributing the performance to stronger corporate earnings, dividend consistency and structural reforms rather than speculative trading.

“Capital is becoming increasingly selective globally. What we are seeing in Nigeria is a market that has embraced reforms, strengthened transparency and invested in resilient infrastructure,” Popoola said. “The focus is on building an investable platform that supports long-term economic growth.”

He emphasised the importance of inclusive participation in strengthening market resilience, noting the growing presence of women among new retail investors. Citing a recent telecommunications public offer in which women accounted for 76 per cent of more than 110,000 new investor accounts, Popoola said broader participation encourages longer investment horizons, disciplined accumulation and more risk-aware decision-making.

“Women don’t just participate in markets; they help stabilise them,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2026, Popoola identified several interlinked factors shaping Nigeria’s investment outlook, including shifting global geopolitics creating new supply-chain opportunities, improving macroeconomic stability with projected GDP growth of 4.4 per cent, renewed foreign portfolio investment driven by better transparency and competitive yields, stronger coordination between fiscal and monetary policies, and increased asset utilisation through new listings and infrastructure-linked instruments.

He added that technology, sustainability and strategic partnerships would play a growing role in driving future market expansion. Digital platforms such as NGX Invest, he said, are improving access and transparency in the primary market, while ESG-focused initiatives, including the NGX Net-Zero project, are strengthening long-term resilience and risk management.

Popoola also stressed that collaboration with regulators and other key stakeholders remains essential to sustaining investor confidence and deepening market development.

The engagement, he noted, marked the beginning of closer collaboration between NGX Group and women-led investment networks across Africa.

According to him, NGX Group plans to build on this momentum in 2026 through targeted investor education initiatives focused on digital market access, sector-specific opportunities and structured pathways for diaspora investment.