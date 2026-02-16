Nigeria’s Capital Importation Jumps 380% To $6.01bn In Q3 2025

Nigeria recorded a sharp surge in capital inflows in the third quarter of 2025, with total capital importation rising to $6.01 billion, reflecting strong investor interest across key sectors of the economy.

According to the latest data, capital importation stood at US$6,014.77 million in Q3 2025, representing a significant 380.16 per cent increase compared to $1,252.66 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2024. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, inflows also rose by 17.46 per cent from US$5,120.50 million posted in the second quarter of 2025.

A breakdown by type of investment shows that Portfolio Investment dominated total inflows, accounting for US$4,853.96 million, or 80.70 per cent of the total.

Other Investment followed with US$864.57 million, representing 14.37 per cent, while Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) recorded US$296.25 million, contributing 4.93 per cent.

Within portfolio investments, money market instruments attracted US$2,950.38 million, while bonds accounted for US$1,575.49 million and equities drew US$328.10 million.

Sectoral analysis indicates that the Banking sector emerged as the largest recipient of capital during the quarter, attracting US$3,142.69 million, which represents 52.25 per cent of total inflows.

The Financing sector followed with US$1,855.66 million (30.85 per cent), while Production/Manufacturing recorded US$261.35 million (4.35 per cent).

Other sectors, such as Telecommunications, Electrical, Trading, and Real Estate, also recorded moderate inflows.

In terms of country of origin, the United Kingdom led with US$2,935.41 million, accounting for 48.80 per cent of total capital imported. The United

States followed with US$950.47 million (15.80 per cent), while South Africa contributed US$773.95 million (12.87 per cent). Other notable contributors included Mauritius and the Netherlands.

Among financial institutions, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited received the highest capital inflow at US$2,115.13 million (35.17 per cent), followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc with US$1,789.69 million (29.75 per cent) and Citibank Nigeria Limited with $561.40 million (9.33 per cent).

The strong year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter growth in capital importation underscores renewed foreign investor confidence, particularly in Nigeria’s financial markets, as portfolio flows continue to drive overall capital inflows into the e