Nigeria’s Capital Importation Jumped 380% To $6.01bn In Q3’25

Nigeria recorded a sharp surge in capital inflows in the third quarter of 2025, with total capital importation rising to $6.01 billion, reflecting strong investor interest across key sectors of the economy.

According to the latest data, capital importation stood at $6,014.77 million in Q3 2025, representing a significant 380.16 per cent increase compared to $1,252.66 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, inflows also rose by 17.46 per cent from $5,120.50 million posted in the second quarter of 2025. A breakdown by type of investment shows that Portfolio Investment dominated total inflows, accounting for $4,853.96 million, or 80.70 per cent of the total.

Other Investment followed with $864.57 million, representing 14.37 per cent, while Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) recorded $296.25 million, contributing 4.93 per cent. Within portfolio investments, money market instruments attracted $2,950.38 million, while bonds accounted for $1,575.49 million and equities drew $328.10 million.

Sectoral analysis indicates that the Banking sector emerged as the largest recipient of capital during the quarter, attracting $3,142.69 million, which represents 52.25 per cent of total inflows. The Financing sector followed with $1,855.66 million (30.85 per cent), while Production/Manufacturing recorded $261.35 million (4.35 per cent).