Nigeria’s Business Activity Rose To 49.6 In November As High Inflation Lingers

With the high rates of inflation still hampering business operations in the country’s private sector, Nigeria’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in November 2024 from 46.9 in October, Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report has said.

ding to the report, “the headline PMI posted below the 50.0 no-change mark for the fifth consecutive month in November to signal a further deterioration in business conditions in the private sector.

The report further said that the “less pronounced deterioration in business conditions in part reflected a renewed expansion in new orders, which rose slightly following a solid fall in October,” adding that, “although there were some tentative signs of demand improving, companies reported that customers were often deterred by high prices.”

With demand conditions muted by the inflationary environment, business activity fell for fifth month running in November, the report said.

It, however, noted that the latest reduction was only marginal as, “sector data pointed to increases in output in agriculture and manufacturing, but decreases in wholesale & retail and services.”

In addition, the report said: “Purchase costs rose rapidly again in November amid currency weakness and higher prices for fuel and raw materials. Although slowing slightly for the second month running, the pace of inflation remained elevated.

Staff costs were also up as companies helped their workers with higher living and transportation costs. “In response to increasing input costs, output prices also continued to rise at a substantial pace midway through the final quarter of the year.

“The muted demand environment and high prices for inputs led companies to reduce both their purchasing activity and stocks of inputs in November.”

While stating that employment was also down last month, thereby ending a six-month sequence of job creation,” the report said:

“The pace of reduction was only marginal, however, as the overall fall in staffing levels was limited to just services firms.” “Companies continued to lower their backlogs of work, while there was also a lack of pressure on capacity at suppliers.

Quiet road conditions, prompt payments and competition among vendors also helped result in a further shortening of suppliers’ delivery times. “Business confidence continued to wane in November and hit a fresh record low.

Some firms remained optimistic in the outlook for output, however, amid business expansion and investment plans,” it further said.

Commenting on the report, Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Muyiwa Oni, said: “The Nigerian private sector activities deteriorated further in November, albeit at a less pronounced rate relative to October.

This less pronounced deterioration was primarily due to the return to growth of new orders in November, after having decreased solidly in October.

