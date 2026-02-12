Nigeria’s Burgeoning 21st Century Jihad Threat

When Usman Dan Fodio marshalled plans to Islamise the old Hausa States, the people were in the dark about his original intentions. They welcomed him as a friend who cared so much about the welfare of the masses. At the end, those who hailed him as a liberator lost not only their identity, freedom was also thrown under the horse. What happened in 1804 is beginning to play out in 2026. There is a full blown jihad going on in Nigeria.

The only difference is that strategy has changed. While Dan Fodio started from what is known today as the North-West GeoPolitical Zone, the new order began in the North-East under the guise of Boko Haram. Presently, there is little difference between Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the North-East and Lakurawa in the North-West. These groups are on the same page with Ansaru and Mahmuda, in the North-Central part of the country.

Following decades of killings, abductions and oppression, the Americans led by President Donald Trump waded in. Denials and deductions by the Federal Government and various interest groups only fuelled Washington’s resolve to end targeted killings through a warning shot tagged a Christmas Strike in 2025. That strike was targeted at terrorists within the Sokoto Caliphate. And just when everyone thought that the jihadists would flee from Nigerian territory, the reverse is the case.

They have become emboldened and are visiting mayhem in towns and villages. On January 18, 2026, they attacked churches in Kurmin Wali, in the Kajuru part of Kaduna State. About 200 worshippers were abducted. The Evangelical Church Winning Association (ECWA) cried out that most of those held hostage belonged to the fold. It took weeks of monitoring and negotiations for all the kidnapped Christians to regain their freedom.

It is an open secret that hostages are only released after payment of some forms of ransom. While it is difficult to ascertain that money collected in Kaduna was used to procure more weapons for new attacks, February began with mass murder in the Woro and Nuku parts of Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. The Village Head of Woro, Umar Salihu had received a letter from the jihadists warning of an attack after he rejected moves to indoctrinate his subjects. The security agencies were alerted to the development, forcing a platoon of soldiers to be deployed to the area.

According to some survivors, when the killings commenced at about 5 pm on February 3, the military was alerted. Unfortunately, soldiers stayed away from the killing fields until 3am, the next day

Soon after, the terrorists got wind of the interaction between the Village Head and Security agencies. On February 3, Woro and Nuku were turned to killing fields. The jihadists invaded and chose Salihu’s palace as the first execution ground. Two of his children were slain; other members of his family became hostages. All roads into the town were blocked. Travellers were slaughtered like chicken. Members of the local security outfit paid with their lives as the terrorists visited their respective homes.

The market was razed and fleeing villagers mowed down. In the end, over 170 persons were killed. The Federal Government, speaking through the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, in August 2025 announced to the world that two prime Ansaru leaders, Mahmud Usman and Mahmud al-Nigeri, had been trailed and captured by loyal forces. It is quite sad that instead of diminishing, terrorism is expanding. From Niger and Kwara states in the NorthCentral, the next flash point may be Oyo or Osun in the SouthWest. And coming down South portends grave danger to the whole nation. This is time to act and fast, too.

In all this, questions must be asked. What is the role of the government in securing lives and property? The security agencies were duly informed of imminent attack, by the Village Head of Woro. They did little to stem the atrocity carried out there. According to some survivors, when the killings commenced at about 5 pm on February 3, the military was alerted. Unfortunately, soldiers stayed away from the killing fields until 3 am, the next day. The import is that for 10 hours, the villagers were at the mercy of the terrorists.

One account said the criminals even had time to go pray in the local mosque. President Bola Tinubu has a huge role to play here. While we blame General Ibrahim Babangida for taking Nigeria into the Organisation of Islamic Organisation (OIC) in 1986 and chastise President Muhammadu Buhari as the man who opened the borders to accommodate different shades of terrorists, the flaunting of a Muslim/Muslim ticket has done much to boost Islamic fundamentalism.

During a recent visit to Turkey, Tinubu did not complain when his counterpart, Recep Erdogan, referred to Nigeria as an Islamic nation. That such proclamation could be made boldly in Turkey, the land that housed Constantinople should trigger concern within the wider circular world.

The jihadists have moved from Sambisa forest in the North-East, to Borgu Reserve in the NorthCentral. They operate freely in Tangaza, in the North-West. This is disturbing. The jihadists of the 19th Century failed because Mai Idris Alooma proceeded with reforms in the old Kanem Bornu. Now that terrorists in the Lake Chad basin are dining within the Caliphate, failure to act is dangerous.