‘Nigeria’s Built Environment Must Contribute To Net-Zero Carbon Emissions’

President of LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, who made this call in an interview in Lagos, stated that with rapid urbanisation, increasing population pressure, and the effects of climate change, the need for sustainable construction practices had never been greater.

He said that the construction industry was a major consumer of natural resources and a significant emitter of greenhouse gases. Idahosa hinted that “the built environment, encompassing everything from buildings and infrastructure to urban spaces, is vital in shaping how we live, work, and interact with the environment.

“As Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa, continues its journey toward industrialisation, the built environment holds the key to sustainable development, economic growth, and shared prosperity.

“According to recent statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the construction sector in Nigeria contributed 5.1 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2024.

This marked improvement from previous years, showing resilience despite the economic headwinds of inflation and currency devaluation.

“When Nigeria’s GDP in 2024 is projected to be around $517 billion, the built environment accounts for approximately $26.4 billion of economic output.”

Moreover, he continued that “this sector creates direct jobs through construction projects and supports related industries like manufacturing, transportation, and real estate.

The construction industry in Nigeria is projected to grow by 4.5 per cent in 2024, driven by increasing infrastructure needs, urbanization, and a growing population that currently exceeds 200 million people.

As of the second quarter of 2024, the construction sector employed about 9 per cent of Nigeria’s labor force, translating to over 8 million jobs.

“However, the sector faces challenges related to skills mismatch and underemployment. To address this, concerted efforts must be made to develop vocational training programs and improve education in technical fields.

In partnership with the private sector and government agencies, the goal should be to equip our labor force with the skills needed to enhance productivity and innovation in the built environment.”

According to him, “in the context of Nigeria, sustainability in the built environment is not just an ideal but a necessity.

With rapid urbanization, increasing population pressure, and the effects of climate change, the need for sustainable construction practices has never been greater.

“The construction industry is major consumer of natural resources and a significant emitter of greenhouse gases. Globally, buildings account for 40 per cent of energy consumption and nearly 30 per cent of carbon emissions.

“In Nigeria, poor urban planning, inefficient energy use, and reliance on unsustainable materials have exacerbated the environmental impact of construction.

Cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt face severe environmental degradation, ranging from flooding to waste management crises.

“To mitigate these impacts, green building technologies and sustainable design principles must become the norm rather than the exception.

Using materials that reduce carbon footprints, such as recycled materials, and adopting renewable energy sources like solar power can significantly reduce environmental degradation,” he added.

The LCCI boss noted that “Government policy should encourage the adoption of green certification programs, such as the Green Building Council Nigeria’s initiatives, to drive sustainable building practices across the country.

“The private sector, alongside the government, must embrace the principles of the Paris Agreement, which Nigeria ratified, by ensuring that the built environment contributes to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“A practical example of progress is the Eko Atlantic project in Lagos, a city built on reclaimed land and designed with sustainability in mind. It highlights the potential of blending urbanisa tion with ecological balance.

“The future of the built environment in Nigeria will be closely tied to digital technologies and smart city innovations. Smart cities use data and digital technologies to enhance infrastructure and services.

Lagos, for example, has introduced the Lagos Smart City Project, which leverages technology for improved traffic management, security, and energy use.

“As we look toward the future, integrating Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies will be vital in creating efficient, costeffective, and sustainable buildings and cities.

These tools allow for better infrastructure planning, maintenance, and management, ultimately reducing costs and improving outcomes.

“Therefore, Nigeria’s construction industry’s performance is intricately linked to finance and compliance requirements.

“Ensuring that projects are well-funded and comply with regulations is fundamental to achieving nationally determined economic and sustainability goals.”

He mentioned that “in Nigeria, access to finance is one of the biggest challenges to infrastructure and real estate development.

Traditional financing mechanisms, such as government budgets and domestic credit, are often insufficient to meet the needs of largescale infrastructure projects.

In 2024, it is estimated that the Nigerian government can only finance 25 per cent of the infrastructure needs through budgetary allocations, leaving a significant financing gap.

