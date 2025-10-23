Nigeria’s Broken System, Extreme Politics, Criminality And Leadership Failure (2)

Nigeria’s broken system fuelled by extreme politics, criminality and leadership failure plunged the country into abysmal crisis and hopelessness.

Extreme politics since1951 cost Nigeria at lot. In 1951, Britain in turning Nigeria into a neo-colonial state turned the political table against the nationalists by designing Nigeria’s constitutional and political infrastructure and infused it with tribalism and prebendal governance culture.

Azikiwe saw this British subterfuge vaguely but instead of challenging British colonial authority he used his newspapers to rail and denounce Awolowo and his lieutenants that Britain had conscripted into that imperial project.

Azikiwe’s effort in combatting Awolowo’s acceptance of British division of Nigeria into tribal enclaves and grooming prebendaries to take charge of them was half-hearted as he retreated to Eastern Region after the first major experimentation of that British strategy. But Azikiwe seemed to be oblivious of Northern Region as the real problem. Azikiwe’s political impact was concentrated on Southern regions of West and East.

The greater evil of forming Northern Region under the panoply of the Sokoto Islamic caliphate leadership without any challenge called to question Azikiwe’s leadership credentials. And even by 1946 when Nigerian youths and other progressive forces of Nigerian society saw through this British colonial subterfuge and organised to challenge it by organising to galvanize Azikiwe’s political party the National Council of Nigeria Citizens, Azikiwe did not comprehend it rather he sabotaged and betrayed that revolutionary movement that would have altered Nigerian history thereby steering it on the path of progressive nationalist politics, freedom without strings or conditions and a popular sovereignty and democracy.

Since 1951, Nigeria has suffered extreme politics, criminal political culture and leadership failure the consequences being dysfunctional and irredeemable broken system that plunged the country into intractable criminal corruption, violent crimes, multi-dimensional poverty and kleptocratic governance.

Britain had test-run the system in 1951 and got excellent result as the North with its British colonially sanctioned Northern People’s Congress leveraging the indirect rule system-created emirate councils merely harvested selected rulers and feed them into Nigerian Parliament and that British act was without challenge from Azikiwe.

It was even through Awolowo that disaffected and aggrieved politicians over Azikiwe’s sabotage and betrayal of the Zikist Movement that allied with to bolster a challenge to Northern People’s Congress hegemony over Nigeria.

Nigeria’s broken system lies prostrate making the society turbulent and in turmoil. Everybody is an outlaw at his own level of dominance and the system is helpless

The extreme politics deployed in Western Region to dislodge Azikiwe and break Southern solidarity destroyed East-West political understanding that would have rescued Nigeria from British neo-colonial trap cemented with independence.

The extreme politics plunged West Region into crisis and violence between 1962 and 1966 which led some military hotheads to intervene but muddled up the system which culminated in ethnic distrust resulting in Northern peoples-organised pogroms against the Igbo people and the Igbo-led Biafra attempt to break up British neo-colonial contraption was squelched with humongous amount of military and diplomatic sledgehammer by Britain and the USA.

After defeating Biafra, the military politicians not only deployed extreme politics that has gone cancerous burgeoning into irreparable disunity which General Yakubu Gowon and his gang of fascist and apartheid forcedunity enforcers promoted as they believed that the problem of Nigeria was domiciled only in the Igbo people and that once the Igbo group is destroyed, Nigeria will be made well.

It was this Gowonic belief that made him to overrule Brigadier Benjamin Adekunle’s objection to Gowon’s military Governors Diette Spiff and Esuene’s ethnic cleansing of the Igbo by their forcible seizure and takeover of Igbo landed property in those states between 1968 and 1970 which action he (General Gowon) approved and even promulgated the Abandoned Property Decree to dispossesses the Igbo and drove them away from their homes.

Ever since, Nigeria has wobbled from one catastrophe to another and now politics graduated into armed warfare between 1965 and 2023 as Buhari’s APC had to even import foreign mercenaries to support his ambition to become president of Nigeria and these political thugs have since transformed into bandits, kidnappers and land grabbers throughout Nigeria.

And it is on record that a presidential candidate publicly urged his supporters not only to canvass for votes but to fight for it, grab it, snatch it and run away with it. Is he not ensconced in presidential palace after his supporters obey his command by grabbing, snatching and running away with that political trophy? Did he suffer any consequence? Extreme politics has destroyed Nigeria and rendered it incoherent and turbulent.

The evidence of this broken system is writ large everywhere as criminality is the lubricant deployed by politicians to realise their ambitions. They commonly deploy violence to intimidate or eliminate opponents for elections into political offices so much that the People’s Democratic Party was tagged a “nest of killers” at its heydays.

Nigeria’s public fund has been seized and expropriated by public officeholders to build their own economic and financial empires so much so that a pauper of yesterday within a year in public office of any kind transforms from abject penury to millionaires and billionaires and the law of Nigeria is helpless to check these reckless brigandage and exploitation of public wealth.

The recent national scandal of the minister, Uche Nnaji’s trouble of allegedly possessing and using forged university degree certificate to access public jobs and private employment and occupying offices of honour and rewards is just one of such problems of the broken system where law has been rendered impotent, except for the poor and helpless. Nobody obeys laws and laws catch nobody at a certain level because such persons have grown above the law.