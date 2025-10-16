Nigeria’s Broken System, Criminality And Persistent Leadership Failure (1)

Recently (October 7-9, 2025) Nigeria’s broken system (extreme and vicious politics, criminality, corruption, dictatorship, blackmail, intimidation, et cetera) and persistent failure of leadership were in stark display as the world and Nigerians helplessly watched with wonderment.

The world has taken note of Nigeria’s broken system hence many world statesmen such as the former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, in discussion with the late Queen Elizabeth, the Speaker of House Of Commons, Bishop of Canterbury declared Nigeria as a “fantastically corrupt country”, while United States’ former Secretary of State, Colin Powell called Nigeria “a nation of scammers.” Two British nationals, a diplomat, John Campbell wrote a scathing autobiography:

‘Nigeria: Dancing on the Brink’ and a journalist, Richard Bourne wrote ‘Nigeria: A History of a Turbulent Century’. All these foreign-officious-bystanders are concerned with the brokenness of Nigeria. Nigerians are no less concerned but they have resigned to fate being as it were, they are helpless because the Nigerian state is captured and turned into a private facility for selfish exploitation and aggrandisement of the rulers and their cronies.

Nigeria’s broken system and failure of leadership was at its sordid display between October 7 and October 9, 2025 when the news broke out that one of the ministers of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Chief Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, was a c c u s e d of having presented a forged university degree certificate on the basis of which he was screened and cleared by the Senate for appointment. Of course, he denied the allegation but his traducers persisted in their allegation whereupon he went to court seeking relief.

Meanwhile, information accompanying the news has it that the minister’s travails has much to do with the politics of defection by his state governor, Mr Peter Mbah, a PDP sponsored politician who has now defected to President Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC), which action was not well received by Mr Nnaji hence his alleged opposition and stalling of the governor’s moves.

It is possible that Governor Mbah might have complained to the APC apparachk about Minister Nnaji posing a stumbling block hence those with the information about his alleged forged certificate threw in that vital material in the mix to precipitate the axing of Mr Nnaji from his position on which he stood to oppose Governor Mbah’s defection.

Extreme politics deploys lies, falsehood, propaganda, violence, blackmail and intimidation to succeed in its plans and desires

So while Minister Nnaji had gone to court to protest the soiling of his reputation and protect his office, and while that effort was still subsisting, Mr Nnaji for whatever reason threw in the towel by resigning his ministerial office. However, in resigning, Minister Nnaji still maintained his innocence declaring that his resignation does not mean acceptance of guilt. How his protestation and insistence on his innocence can be vindicated in the court is yet to be seen.

But a significant fact to note is that if due process were to be followed and the reputation of the presidency and government protected, the proper thing to be done is to allow due process to run its course since the minister has submitted to due process of law.

If Mr Nnaji’s resignation was actuated by pressures to realise the political advantage of facilitating Governor Mbali’s defection then there is no other way of situating and describing it other than “extreme politics’ which is fuelled by corruption-riddled electoral system which we condemned in last week offering in this column.

Extreme politics has been the bedrock of political culture of Nigeria since its creation by Britain. ‘Extreme politics’ is politics not anchored on principles of truth, honesty, fairplay and balance. Extreme politics is driven by ‘do-or-die’ and it feeds from corruption and criminality to thrive. Extreme politics deploys lies, falsehood, propaganda, violence, blackmail and intimidation to succeed in its plans and desires.

Britain adopted extreme politics in its operation of Nigeria as it promulgated autocratic laws (sedition law, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful assembly, prohibited associations, libel and et cetera) upon which it hoists its various intimidatory actions against the nationalists such as Herbert Macaulay whose imprisonment was only struck off the official records last week by President Tinubu through a presidential pardon. Extreme politics was also played by the nationalists when they inherited the British colonial authority.

In the Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello deployed extreme politics against opponents of his party and government as the NEPU and Middle Belt Congress leaders like Aminu Kano, Joseph Tarka and others, the Western Region’s Action Group led by Obafemi Awolowo deployed extreme politics against NCNC leaders such as Alhaji Adegoke Adelabu who eventually died in an automobile accident which his supporters alleged to have been contrived by his political enemies.

In the Eastern Region, Nnamdi Azikiwe having been forced to leave Western Region by tribal bigots scurried to the Eastern Region only to scatter the government and NCNC regional chapter led by Eyo Ita and even when Azikiwe became the premier, he used extreme politics to mess up Mazi Mbonu Ojike, who was adjudged his right hand man and trusted lieutenant, got embroiled on trumped up charges of corruption and rubbished.

But these cases of extreme politics rebounded upon these leaders as Awolowo was paid in his own coin by Premier Samuel Akintola who allied with Ahmadu Bello and Tafawa Balewa’s NPC to indict Awolowo on corruption and finally jailed him on treasonable felony. Azikiwe having contrived corruption allegations and subjected Ojike to public inquiry which even though did not publish its report yet NCNC apparatchik and Azikiwe pronounced Ojike guilty and dismissed him from his office as minister of the Eastern Region.