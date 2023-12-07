Nigeria’s Birth Pangs Of A New Order

Ngeria is a product of neocolonialism. Being such creation, it can only grow on the principles governing that system. To understand why things are the way they are presently in Nigeria you must know and understand the geo-political, legal, economic and cultural background from which Nigeria was created. That geo-political, legal, economic and cultural background was England (later United Kingdom of Britain and Northern Ireland) that colonised it, created it as a modern nation-state and at the end of its decolonisation process patented it in the world legal order as a country.

Britain deliberately purposed Nigeria to be a neocolonial state, and it has been so till date. Britain was one of the poorest part of Europe in the 15th century up to early 17th century when series of revolutions catapulted it to the level of a leading state berthing capitalism, democracy and rule of law. This transformation is linked to two major cultural awakenings of renaissance and reformation. The world knowledge capital that flowered in the Sumerian and Egyptian periods down to the Greek civilization driven by Aristotle, Euclid and others had been lost to the dark age that followed the fall of Roman Empire (500 – 1000AD).

Then by the end of 15th century, the twin ideas of renaissance and reformation emerged to reshape the Western Europe. Though an earlier cultural awakening of renaissance had flourished in 13th century with the breakthrough in translation of works from Latin, Greek and Arabic into other languages by Toledo, Abelard, Roger, Bacon, Boccacio, Chaucer and Dante, it was the twin ideas of renaissance and reformation of the late 15th century that catapulted Western Europe and in particular Britain from backwardness to progressive transformation into industrial power and cultural giant.

This new intellectual awakening did not regurgitate the old ideas, it challenged them as could be seen in the works of Copernicus, Kepler and Galileo and this often in new languages such as was the cases of Rabelais in French, Shakespeare, Marlowe and Ben Johnson in English, Cervantes in Spanish and these new languages democratized knowledge dissemination to new million users. The major fallout of renaissance was the transformation of the Christian religion began by a German priest, Martin Luther. This religious challenge was both a religious and political revolution because it divided Christendom and the Holy Roman Empire superintended by the Catholic Church Papacy in Rome.

It is not necessary to recount the stirrings the two ideas engendered in various European kingdoms. Of all these stirrings and revolutions, the English Revolution that started manifesting from 1610s to 1642 when the struggle between King Charles I with Parliament ensued had the most profound impact. By the decisive defeat of Royalists army by Oliver Cromwell’s Parliamentary army, the struggle for supremacy between Monarchy (autocracy) and parliament (democracy and rule of law) was determined. King Charles I was captured, tried and executed. Monarchy and parliament were abolished and republic proclaimed with a written constitution.

But despite this victory of parliament and abolition of monarchy England remained under Cromwell’s military autocracy and thus unstable and distracted socio-politically and economically. Finding out he could not effectively rule without societal solidarity Cromwell resuscitated Parliament which created its own contradictions and when Cromwell died in 1667, the remnant of Parliament reinstated Monarchy with the son of the executed King Charles I becoming King Charles II in 1660.

James II was soon thrown out in what has been called Glorious Revolution when William of Orange and son-in- law of King James I was invited to invade England and with the complicity of parliament, King Charles II was defeated and banished while William of Orange was adopted and made with his wife, Queen Mary I joint heirs. Having accepted supremacy of parliament and became ceremonial monarch thereby abolishing autocracy, England became a constitutional monarchy limited by law and conventions. This revolution berthed capitalism which unleashed freedom in all facets of society and made competitive production rather than privilege and consumption the driving force of economic system determining human wants of labour, capital and enterprise.

This 1688 Revolution transformed England from one of the poorest part of Europe to become the hub of industrial revolution and by 1914 the most powerful state in Europe. This turbulent trajectory of England’s political and constitutional development is being replicated in Nigeria mutatis mutandis. Nigeria’s political and constitutional development treads the same English history of vile intrigues, subterfuge, corruption, turbulent politics, humongous violence and crimes. Nigeria as a neocolonial state is fundamentally controlled from Westminster and No. 10, Downing Street, London which have prodigious influence on the affairs of Nigeria.

And this state of being or condition of Nigeria was deliberately worked out by Britain during its decolonization processes between 1945 and 1960. Are all these intrigues not contained in British declassified official documents? Go, acquire and read the dirty secrets and know the evils Britain did to Nigeria and still doing. It may surprise many that troubles of Nigeria were, and still being caused by Britain. Biafra War was a proxy war by Britain as was the removal of President Jonathan in 2015. But all these are birth pangs presaging a new order in Nigeria that must come at its own time.

And just as nothing stopped 1688 British Glorious Revolution that birthed freedom, rule of law and popular sovereignty – all encapsulated in the Act of settlement, 1701 and other statutes that were hitherto stultified by British monarchial autocracy, Nigeria’s glorious dawn cometh. Nigeria has suffered a lot under this condition of neocolonial bondage as its tumultuous history shows. Right from 1849 when Britain appointed Beecroft as consul to oversee its affairs at the Bights of Benin and Biafra and he set off dynastic squabbles in Lagos and on that pretext conquered and colonised it in 1851/62. Nigeria’s history has been marked by humongous violence that left a river of blood.

Virtually all the rulers (from Lugard to Tinubu) have been soldiers-of-fortune or kleptocrats and the legal order (constitutional framework) has been a string of autocratic laws, starting with Letters Patent, 1913, Amalgamation Proclamation, Clifford Constitution, Richard\s Constitution, Macpherson Constitution, Lyttleton and Independence Constitution. From Independence Constitution, Nigeria transformed to Republican Constitution. Military decrees (Constitution (Suspension and Modification) Decree, 1966, 1970 and 1994) Federal Republic of Nigeria (Supremacy and Enforcement of Powers) Decrees, Constitution (Suspension and Modification) Decrees, 1984, 1985, 1993, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Promulgation) Decrees, 1979 and 1999) sustain autocratic legal order and the effect has been a closed enclave of slavery and poverty wracked by diseases and human misery.

The situation looks hopeless, taking into consideration the kaleidoscopic view of the present darkness that presents variegated colours of helplessness, stagnation and decay. But there is hope because the rainfall or even sunshine is usually preceded by cloudy sky. Things appear cloudy but I believe that all the turbulent history of Nigeria like that of its mother-country, Britain that was conquered in 1066 and visited with humongous violence and a process of enslavement and dispossession of land encapsulated in the Domesday Book, 1086.

This Doomsday Book signposted feudalism in England just as the Land Use Act, 1978, Uniform Local Government System 1976 and 1999 Constitution turned Nigeria into a unified field for exploitation and subjugation. The birth pangs may be excruciatingly hard but a glorious dawn await Nigeria just like the 1688 Glorious Revolution transformed Britain from slave society to a free and democratic nation founded on rule of law and freedom.