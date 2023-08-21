….to upscale food production, security

The newly inaugurated Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Monday, said Nigeria’s biggest challenge now is hunger.

Kyari who resumed alongside the Minister of State, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, stated that policies would be initiated to tackle food insecurity in the country.

He said: “It is a long road to where I am seated here I think it started 27 years ago. I won’t bore you with history, all I can say is I ready and I am willing to commit 100 per cent to the service of this nation.

“We all know the challenges that we face now. Hunger is one of the big problems that we have in this country.

“And when I say hunger it also means food and there are challenges in production, and insecurity is one, flooding is another and there are other issues but for me and I think my colleagues and even State Governors, the biggest hope we have is the political will driven by the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, he made mention in his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda that I also see that hope and commitment in him when he declared the food emergency in the country on the first day he announced when he was sworn-in and has made a huge commitment to revive agriculture and secure the nation’s food.

However, the Minister expressed optimism, “I think we have a big challenge but not that it is unsurmountable.

“Our target is not only to secure and feed the country but also to export food which we have that potential and it is just there ready to be tapped.”

Also Speaking, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, stated that the team would make commitment to the mandate given to them by the President.

“With the ‘Renewed Hope’ and Agenda of Mr President, Commander in Chief and to ensure that the rechristening of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food security is not without a purpose.

“Mr. President has already declared an emergency on food security and I am sure when we get down to work we will understand the import of our mission”.