Nigeria’s Bid For IMO Council Seat Thickens

In December 2021, Nigeria lost its bid to regain the Category C seat of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in a keenly contested election in London, the headquarters of the world body.

Specifically, it was the sixth consecutive attempts, which it made to recapture the global crown it lost since 2011. Category comprises of 20 states, which have special interests in maritime transport or navigation and whose election to the council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world.

In the past, the previous losses were blamed on the notoriety of Nigeria’s waters for cargo thefts, pirate and sea robbers’ attacks.

Despite these excuses, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) acknowledged the feat recorded by the country in its quarterly assessment reports.

For instance, incidents of piracy in the first nine months of 2021 were adjudged to be the lowest reported in 17 years, representing 77 per cent decrease in incidents between 2021 and 2020 and 95 per cent reduction from 2018.

Apart from this, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)’s Search and Rescue operations had recorded significant milestones in recent times with its rescue operations to salvage distressed ships, passengers, and crew members.

Notwithstanding, as the country is making a new attempt into Category C, zoned by IMO to different continents, it must pass through the IMO’s infrastructure audit, referred to as Independent Evaluation ( IE) under the STCW Convention 1978 made mandatory for every member.

For this reason, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, recently expressed Nigeria’s interest to seek election into Category “C” of the IMO Council.

Ahead of the election, he spoke at the 2024 World Maritime Day parallel event in Barcelona, Spain, rolled out the achievements recorded by Nigeria to earn her victory in the election.

Furthermore, Oyetola held discussions with the IMO Secretary General, Arsenio Dominguez and other diplomats on Nigeria’s bid, saying that the country’s active participation in upholding key conventions, such as the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code had reflected Nigeria’s allegiance to ensuring the safety of international shipping.

He added: “There have been no incidents of piracy in the last three years, as confirmed by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

By deploying resources to provide maritime security assets, Nigeria has solidified its role as a key guardian of maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea. “Nigeria remains a valuable source of manpower for the industry. I therefore, urge our partners to ex

plore this potential and assist where possible in the best interest of all. Our Maritime Academy has adequate resources and facilities to support this development.”

Also, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, promised that the agency would leave no stone unturned to ensure success in the quest for IMO Category C membership at the election.

For instance, in a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Edwards Osagie, the Director Deneral said that NIMASA had started working to achieve victory.

Also, last week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the instruments of accession for six conventions of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

It was revealed that this step would further solidified Nigeria chance to be elected into the Category C of the organisation and would also enhance Nigeria’s maritime governance and align its practices with international standards, promoting maritime safety, security, and environmental protection.

The six instruments signed by President Tinubu are the Instrument of Accession of the Protocol of 2005 to the 1988 Protocol for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Fixed Platforms on the Continental Shelf, the Instrument of Accession of the International Convention of Standards of Training, Certification, and Watch-keeping for Fishing Vessel Personnel 1995; and the Instrument of Accession of the Protocol Relating to Intervention on the High Seas in cases of Pollution by Substances other than Oil, 1973 as Amended (Intervention Protocol).

Others are the Instrument of Accession to the Protocol of 1996 to amend the Convention on Limitation of Liability for Maritime Claims (LLMC) 1976, the Instrument of Accession to the Protocol to the 1974 Athens Convention Relating to the Carriage of Passengers and Their Luggage by Sea, 2002 and the Instrument of Accession to the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009.

Besides, Oyetola also inaugurated an inter-ministerial committee led by the Permanent Secretary of the FMMBE, Mr Olufemi Oloruntolato promote the campaign for the country’s bid election into Category C of IMO’s council as he noted that the campaign must be all-inclusive, taking into consideration diplomatic and operational strategies in soliciting votes to yield good dividends.

Oyetola explained: “The need for Nigeria’s return to council is imperative given our strategic location and significance as a hub of Maritime activities and as a voice for the subregion on the IMO Council, where crucial decisions regarding international maritime shipping and trade are made.”

He added that membership in the council comes with such benefits as “technical assistance, manpower and institutional development, as well as political influence in the maritime sector of the global economy.”

Meanwhile, Mobereola has presented the six IMO instruments assented to by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, GCFR, to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

For Nigeria to be elected into the IMO Council, the Federal Government must ensure that the country meets necessary requirements that would promote shipping and personnel at sea.

