Nigeria’s Badenoch emerges first black woman to lead UK Conservative Party

Former British Business Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party.

This followed her victory over Robert Jenrick in the final round of voting.

Badenoch, who was raised in Nigeria, has now become the first black woman to lead a major political party in the United Kingdom.

The North West Essex MP is also the 6th Tory leader in less than eight and a half years and faces the challenge of uniting a fractured party.

The 44-year-old takes over from Rishi Sunak as leader of the opposition after winning 53,806 votes against 41,388 for Jenrick.

The result was announced by the party on yesterday morning.

During her campaign, Badenoch promised to return the Conservatives to first principles and launch a series of reviews in the coming months to shape a new policy platform.

In her acceptance speak, Badenoch said: “It is an honour and a privilege to have been elected to lead our great Conservative Party. A party that I love, that has given me so much.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to Robert Jenrick, who fought a great campaign. I have no doubt he will have a key role to play in our party for many years to come.

“Thank you to all the members, who have put their faith in me. It is time to get down to business. It is time to renew.”

Badenoch is known for her outspoken positions on identity politics and her desire to reduce state influence. She appeals to a faction within the party that believes a decisive rightward turn is necessary to reconnect with disillusioned voters.

She has a history of tense interactions with media figures, celebrities, and even some government officials during her time as a trade minister, but this has only bolstered her support among members, who are wary of institutional and media influences.

