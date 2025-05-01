Nigeria’s Aviation Security Architecture Must Be Strengthened – Onyema

Share

The chairman of Nigeria’s biggest airline, Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, has expressed concern over the incessant cases of actions both internal and external that pose serious threat to aviation safety.

At a high-level symposium on the fundamentality of aviation security in achieving the safe-Skies goal held in Lagos, Onyema noted that with global threats evolving at breakneck speed—from cyberattacks to insider threats and terrorism—Nigeria’s aviation architecture must be continuously reimagined and strengthened.

Onyema described the symposium’s theme: “Fundamentality of Aviation Security in Achieving the Safe-Skies Goal”, as both timely and pressing.

He highlighted how Air Peace has modelled this collaborative approach by investing heavily in cutting-edge security technology, continuous training, and institutional partnerships. Central to his message was the importance of synergy.

“No one agency or operator can do it alone,” he warned. “Airlines, airport authorities, security agencies, regulators, and private sector partners must work in concert.”

Onyema’s speech tends to serve as both a sober reflection and a passionate call to action for Nigeria’s aviation stakeholders. The airline boss cautioned against an overreliance on hardware and checklists, adding: “Security is also about mindset.”

He emphasised that vigilance, intelligence-sharing, and uncompromising compliance must be cultural norms across the aviation ecosystem.

To him, the symposium should not become “another talk shop, but a launch pad for concrete, collective action. “Let us share best practices, raise hard questions, and commit to actionable outcomes,” he appealed.

