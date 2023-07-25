‘Nigeria’s aviation sector needs urgent support’

Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Kings Air, Senator Musa Adede, has said the aviation industry needs urgent solutions to tackle the myriads of problem besetting just as he called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to address the challenges bedeviling it.

Adede, speaking at a recent Aviation Roundtable Safety Initiative, ASRTI, 2nd Quarterly Brunch Breakfast Meeting, BBM in Lagos described the industry as moving from bad to worse, adding that, the last two ministers of Aviation performed woefully to provide a comprehensive roadmap. He, therefore, called for a total overhaul of the sector to ensure its survival, growth, and development.

Adede who was a one-time member of the Aviation committee and chairman of the event said, Aviation plays a critical role in the economic development and connectivity of Nigeria and that as the new administration takes charge, it is essential to embark on an Aviation reset or what he called Total Overhaul of the sector.

He emphasized that a comprehensive agenda that revitalizes and transforms the sector to meet the evolving needs and challenges of the modern era is needed especially post-COVID. “The roadmap has been riddled with litigations, union agitations, apathy from investors, and above all wrong direction from various ministers of Aviation. I have been in the senate since 1999 I can talk you the last two ministers of Aviation have failed woefully”