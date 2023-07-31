Nigeria’s aviation makes steady growth amid challenges

As the impact of COVID-19 continues to wear off over the operations of airlines in the global aviation industry, the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, has said the country’s aviation sector has continued to experience steady growth with more airlines processing their Air Operator Certificates (AOCs).

This is just as he stated that the airline industry in the country currently contributed over $1.7 billion to the Gross Domestic Product(GDP), as well as supports over 240,000 jobs directly and indirectly. Nuhu, who spoke at a media conference over the weekend in Lagos, with the theme: “Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies.” said the rate of connections among cities was increasing in the country, with domestic airlines embarking on aggressive, but strategic expansion in regional connectivity and route expansion.

According to him, in spite of the numerous challenges in the sector, Nigeria’s air transport is making steady progress, adding that the International Air Transportation Association (IATA) in a recent study recognised that Nigeria’s air transportation sector has contributed over $1.7 billion in addition to provision of well over 240,00 jobs.

“As our traffic figures are doubling so is the number of young airports increasing with the old ones embarking on massive infrastructure upgrade, expansion, and equipment modernization for safety, security, safe air navigation, weather observation and forecasting,” he added.

He said: “In addition, we are also beginning to see operators moving away from the poor choice of aircraft, poor or bad route planning, and operating models. Following the outbreak of the devastating pandemic which almost brought humanity to its knees, many Nigerian airline operators cutting across established and new entrants are appreciating the economics or intrinsic benefits of operating newer and narrow-body aircraft or single-aisle aircraft like Boeing 707, Boeing 727, Boeing 737, Boeing 757, Airbus A320 and Embraer E-Jet families as their immediate recovery and survival strategy.

“This is linked to the prohibitive cost of fuelling, management, and maintenance of larger aircraft. In this category are big jets configured for General Aviation such as Boeing 740/777, Boeing 767, Boeing 787, Airbus A330/340/380, MD-11, and MD11ER. While operators should choose the aircraft that best suits their business plan as the choice of decrepit and wrong aircraft type for flight operations could be the greatest undoing of an airline.”

Meanwhile, the DirectorGeneral of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Mr. Akin Olateru emphasized that in the 21st century, an organization’s success hinges on four critical elements: infrastructure, equipment, human capital, and regulations. Addressing the importance of human capital, he highlighted that manpower development involves training, upskilling, and fostering a culture of continuous learning within organisations.

He stressed that knowledge and skills have become the currency of success in the modern world, making research and development a vital component for any organization’s growth. Olateru underscored the significant role of human capital in enhancing employee satisfaction, productivity, and loyalty, ultimately leading to improved organizational performance. To ensure progress, he urged all stakeholders in the aviation industry to be proactive and invest in equipping their staff with the necessary knowledge and skills. He acknowledged that there were challenges hindering manpower development, such as the lack of adequate funding for training initiatives and limited budget allocations.

Olateru stressed that allocating resources for manpower development required careful planning, prioritization, and unwavering commitment from all stakeholders. He emphasised the importance of staying ahead by identifying and addressing gaps in manpower development. He stated that different areas of manpower development may not require equal investments, and thus, targeted planning is necessary. He highlighted that companies should go beyond regulatory compliance and establish robust processes to ensure an effective and smooth transition of leadership or ownership in the future.