Nigeria’s Aviation Ground Handling Success Stirs Investors’ Interest

In an industry buffeted by global shocks and macroeconomic pressures, Nigeria’s two leading aviation ground handling companies — Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc and Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc — are rewriting the script.

In 2024, both companies not only posted impressive growth numbers but also demonstrated strategic agility, operational excellence, and an unyielding commitment to value creation.

While NAHCO dazzled the market with record-breaking revenues and surging profits, SAHCO made equally significant strides by consolidating its contract base, enhancing service delivery, and earning global recognition for safety and turnaround efficiency.

This analysis takes a detailed look at the financial and operational achievements of both companies in 2024 — not to pit one against the other, but to celebrate how both are redefining Nigeria’s aviation handling landscape through performancedriven leadership and market-focused strategy.

Revenue surge

NAHCO took a giant leap in revenue generation in 2024, reporting a stellar 88.5 per cent increase from N28.4 billion in 2023 to N53.54 billion. Following this extraordinary revenue surge, profit after tax leapt by 132 per cent to N12.86 billion up from N5.54 billion.

The equity’s earnings per share rose by 132 per cent from N2.84 in 2023 to N6.60 in 2024, providing headroom for similar percentage increase in dividend payouts without undermining the group’s recent dividend payout trend.

Returns on investment

The Dr. Seinde Fadeni-led board of directors has recommended distribution of N11.58 billion as cash dividends to shareholders for the 2024 business year, more than double the N4.95 billion distributed for the 2023 business year.

Shareholders, who are expected to approve the dividend recommendation at their forthcoming annual general meeting, will receive a dividend per share of N5.94 for the 2024 business year compared with N2.54 paid for the 2023 business year, representing an increase of 133.9 per cent.

The dividend outlook underlined NAHCO as one of the most investorfriendly companies at the Nigerian capital market. With this mouthwatering returns on investment, NAHCO has recorded capital gain of 175 per cent over the past 15 months.

NAHCO’s equity share price, which opened at N25.40 per share this year, rose to N69.90 per share at the close of trading last week, underscoring the strong positive investors’ sentiments that have shaped trading on the company’s shares.

The company’s financial performance in terms of revenue not only shattered past records but exceeded its own projection for the year by 39 per cent, offering a strong launchpad for its ambitious N300 billion fiveyear plan.

On the other side, SAHCO also recorded remarkable revenue growth, achieving a 75 per cent year-on-year increase to N28.941 billion, up from N16.546 billion in 2023.

The growth trajectory places SAHCO in solid territory as it’s profit after tax expenses surged 147 per cent to N4.833 billion in 2024 up from N1.954 billion in the corresponding period of 2023; more especially considering the scale and diversification of contracts it secured in 2024.

While NAHCO’s revenue performance appears superior in percentage terms, SAHCO’s growth stems largely from aggressive market capture — particularly in domestic and international contract wins — laying the groundwork for sustained revenue expansion.

Profitability: Bottom-line brilliance

NAHCO’s profitability metrics reflect a company at the top of its game. Gross profit more than doubled by 120.5 per cent to N33.08 billion, and operating profit surged 123.9 per cent to N19.84 billion.

Net profit rose by a staggering 132 per cent, reaching N12.86 billion from N5.54 billion in 2023. These figures illustrate that NAHCO is not just growing; it’s doing so efficiently, with widening profit margins and increasing shareholder value.

SAHCO’s latest financial report has signaled strong performance through its ability to secure longterm, high-value contracts with major international carriers such as British Airways, South African Airways, and Uganda Airlines.

SAHCO’s operational turnaround story, backed by financial rebound, suggests strong bottom-line performance. The company’s push into profitable niches — including religious tourism and cargo logistics — is likely to translate into improved earnings in subsequent reporting cycles.

Operational strength: Efficiency and expansion in motion

NAHCO’s operations are underpinned by a diversified business model with profitable segments across ground handling, cargo, logistics, free trade zones, and energy.

Ground handling alone grew revenue by 105 per cent, while its cargo business posted a 38.7 per cent increase. With each business unit contributing significantly to group profit, NAHCO’s structural resilience stands out.

Similarly, SAHCO has demonstrated impressive operational flexibility. It achieved a record-breaking 37-minute turnaround for an Ethiopian Airlines cargo flight — a feat of logistics excellence.

SAHCO also entered new verticals, such as Hajj pilgrimage handling, and expanded to new regional markets via contracts with Air Peace,

Their positive performances offer a dual testament to the strength of local enterprise, the resilience of Nigeria’s aviation services sector

Neos Air, and Umza Aviation. Both companies are not only scaling in terms of size but also in sophistication and capability — key prerequisites for long-term sustainability in the aviation support services sector.

Market Recognition and global partnerships

NAHCO’s credibility in the global aviation community continues to strengthen. In 2024, it secured long-term contracts with international carriers like Emirates, Turkish Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic.

Importantly, it became the first and only Nigerian company authorized to handle radioactive shipments — a new high-margin service offering.

SAHCO, meanwhile, earned accolades from British Airways for safety and punctuality, winning four different awards for its Lagos and Abuja operations.

It renewed and signed contracts with top-tier airlines, including the five-year British Airways agreement and an extended deal with South African Airways. These achievements not only add to SAHCO’s revenue pipeline but also enhance its international brand equity.

Shareholder value

NAHCO is unarguably the investor’s darling on the Nigerian Exchange. With a 175 per cent capital gain in share price (from N25.40 to N69.90) and a 134 per cent increase in dividend payout, shareholders have reaped generous returns.

Earnings per share doubled, and the dividend yield is in double digits, solidifying NAHCO’s position as a high-growth, high-yield stock. SAHCO, although less aggressive in market-facing financial communication, has laid a strong foundation for value creation.

With multiple multi-year contracts secured, increasing service lines, and renewed IATA safety certifications, the outlook for investors is optimistic.

A key differentiator is SAHCO’s operational focus — excellence in safety, fast turnaround, and green operations — which may attract ESG-conscious investors in future rounds.

Vision beyond runway

NAHCO’s leadership, under Chairman Dr. Seinde Fadeni and GMD Olumuyiwa Olumekun, has pursued an aggressive expansion strategy backed by continuous investment in human capital and technology.

The five-year growth plan unveiled in December 2024, projecting revenue to hit N300 billion by 2029, reflects strategic ambition anchored on strong fundamentals. In parallel, SAHCO has thrived under the visionary leadership of Adenike Aboderin.

Her tenure has been defined by operational revitalization, aggressive contract acquisition, and service excellence.

The renewal of ISAGO and RA3 certifications, as well as regional expansion and award recognitions, are testament to the success of her leadership.

In both companies, leadership has played a crucial role in transforming potential into performance. NAHCO is betting on vertical integration and continental dominance, while SAHCO is banking on service excellence and safety leadership to differentiate in a competitive market.

Innovation and digital drive

NAHCO has positioned itself as a forward-looking enterprise, embedding digital transformation in its five-year strategy.

The company is focused on process automation, client interfacing, and data-driven decisionmaking to improve customer satisfaction and internal efficiency.

SAHCO has similarly invested in modernization, particularly in safety protocols and turnaround optimization. Its record-setting operations with Ethiopian Airlines and fasttrack approvals point to a tech-driven efficiency culture.

Its foray into specialized cargo and expansion into new logistics frontiers also reflect innovation-driven growth.

Environmental and regulatory compliance

Both companies have demonstrated strong commitment to regulatory and environmental compliance.

NAHCO’s approval for radioactive material handling followed rigorous evaluation by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

SAHCO, for its part, has renewed key international certifications and continues to lead in safety audits, reflecting a deep-rooted compliance culture.

These achievements reduce regulatory risk, open new business channels, and enhance brand reputation in a global industry where safety and compliance are non-negotiable.

Last line

NAHCO and SAHCO are both flying high — but on different flight paths. NAHCO’s numbers are jawdropping, with explosive growth in revenue, profits, shareholder returns, and forward guidance.

It is well-diversified, capital market-savvy, and strategically aggressive. SAHCO, on the other hand, may not have reported financial metrics with the same granularity, but its story is one of revival, trust, and operational mastery.

The company’s aggressive contract wins, focus on fast, safe, and efficient service, and regional expansion underscore a quietly powerful turnaround. Both companies are essential to the health and growth of Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem.

Their positive performances offer a dual testament to the strength of local enterprise, the resilience of Nigeria’s aviation services sector, and the immense opportunities that lie ahead.

In the final tally, investors, stakeholders, and the Nigerian aviation market as a whole are the winners. With NAHCO and SAHCO competing not just on price, but on excellence, innovation, and reliability, the sky is indeed just the beginning.

