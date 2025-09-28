Nigeria’s Automotive Industry Facing Precarious Times – Jaiyesimi

Kunle Jaiyesimi is the Deputy Managing Director of CFAO Group of Motors Nigeria Limited. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he says the Nigerian automotive industry is in a precarious situation and needs the Federal Government to prioritise local content, production of parts and accessories to boost local assembling of vehicles

What is your assessment of the Nigerian auto industry?

My company has been having the impact of the prevailing economic situation but has decided not to lay off their workers. To keep the employees, CFAO had since converted their workers in assembly plants to after-sales staff, so as to continue to keep them.

The Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) which took off in 2013 to revitalise the auto industry, is yet to make any meaningful impact.

When the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) came up with the policy, we had it in phases; that is starting with semi knocked down, SKD1 SKD2 and SKD3. It was expected that after five years, we would have migrated to CKD. By 2014, we should have been in CKD but we are still in SKD in 2025.

Can we even talk of manufacturing tyres today? Tyre manufacturers in Nigeria have migrated to Ghana and I don’t blame them. It is unthinkable that after many years, no headway has been made. Ghana took our auto policy which we gave them and they worked on it.”

Today auto giants like to invest in Ghana instead of Nigeria because of the business-friendly environment there. These foreign firms get information from local operators.

The government must get serious about assembling vehicles in Nigeria. Ghana has advantage now because with the way things are going, it will come to a point whereby Ghana will produce and bring its auto products down into our country and that will be the end of the Nigerian auto industry.

But it seems that while vehicle assembly is suffering, the grey market is still booming?

Not really, there is a lull even in the grey market, vehicle sales have dropped drastically. However, what is dangerous for the economy is the collapse of automobile dealerships in the country as the price of vehicles skyrockets by over 126 per cent in eight years, from N18 million to N80 million on average, crippling sales and excluding middle-income earners from the market. The misfortune of the sector is so debilitating that players hardly make sales due to the country’s shrinking customer base.

The market has shrunk dramatically. Eight years ago, you could get a mid-size SUV for N18 million. Today, that same vehicle goes for nothing less than N80 million, and there is no consumer financing to match the rise.

Nigeria’s auto policy, which was rolled out over a decade ago, has failed to support investors and consumers, forcing many businesses to scale down.

Before the downturn, we were doing between 120 and 150 units monthly. Now, the total new vehicle sales for last year were just above 18,000 units, and that’s with the government remaining the biggest buyer.”

The government officials are not showing up in person to meet stakeholders, including original equipment manufacturers, at sectoral events, such as the recently concluded West Africa Automotive Show 2025 in Lagos, meant to drive investment in local assembly and component manufacturing. Also, the government continues to bypass local partners in international engagements.

These foreigners brought in their hard-earned money to organise this event. None of the ministers or the DG of NADDC showed up. It is discouraging to investors. The government must do more.

A neighbouring country such as Ghana, which started its auto initiative before Nigeria, already boasts seven manufacturers and 15 vehicle brands, while Nigeria still struggles with full-fledged local assembly.

You see Nigerian officials flying to Japan to meet with Toyota without involving their local representatives here. It sends the wrong message and undermines efforts to grow the industry locally.

This consumer credit which the government is talking about now is what the sector had long proposed: a 35 per cent levy on imported fully built vehicles to fund vehicle financing for Nigerians.

That levy would have generated over N200 billion since 2014. It was meant to enable Nigerians to walk into banks, pay equity, and drive out with a car under single-digit interest. However, the N20 billion vehicle credit scheme was recently announced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu. At least, it’s a step in the right direction.

The Chinese government recently announced a plan to commence shipment of its used vehicles to 10 countries, including Nigeria. What is your take on that?

China has the right to decide to ship its used vehicles to any where it so wishes. The action is aimed at driving China’s vehicle sales, which contracted last year for the first time since 1990. The report specifically indicated that a first batch of 300 used Chinese cars would arrive Nigeria soon

But for us, that Nigeria is one of the countries considered in view of the Chinese low technology in vehicle manufacturing, speaks volume of the state of the Nigerian auto industry now and where it was in the 1970s and 80s.

China is pushing out most of its fuel-based vehicles including used cars because the country is going electric and they have a time frame to remove those fuel-based vehicles from their country.

The Chinese vehicles wouldn’t help our system; those concerned with the implementation of the auto policy should be guided by patriotism to avert economic catastrophe resulting from self-serving actions.

I am saying this because about 20 per cent of the 260 million vehicles being pushed out of China might end up in Nigeria, with the attendant consequences.

Nigeria should not be one of the places for China to dump its millions of used vehicles. There should be an immediate action through the imposition of heavy tariffs that will make bringing them in unattractive.

It seems the situation has become irredeemable?

Not really, once we start getting things right, the industry will start growing again. You need to know what the world thinks about the future of Nigeria’s auto industry. Nigeria is believed to be the world’s last automotive frontier.

With its scale, talent and entrepreneurial spirit, Nigeria has all the right ingredients to lead in this sector, what is needed now is policy certainty to match that potential.

There is the need for Nigeria to legalise its automotive policy to provide the foundation for sustainable local manufacturing, job creation and boost investor’s confidence.

Without the implementation of the automotive policy, the sector remains vulnerable to unchecked used imports, and Nigeria risks missing out on the opportunities industrialisation can bring.

We have seen what’s possible in countries like Morocco, Egypt, Ghana and South Africa and we believe Nigeria can go even further. Political will and decisive action will be the game changers.

If Nigeria must industrialize, the auto sector must lead. If the auto sector must thrive, local content must be the engine.

Our overreliance on imports for fully built vehicles and components such as tyres, batteries, and brake pads, despite Nigeria’s natural resource endowment and vibrant workforce is the major setback that needs urgent attention of the government. The industry will start to breathe when we start to produce parts and accessories locally.

The real challenge was not capacity, but the lack of commitment, coordination, and policy prioritisation for local automotive production.

Buy Nigeria. Drive Nigeria. Trust Nigeria should become a policy not a mere slogan. The consumers, OEMs, regulators, and financiers must embrace a collective shift toward localization of Nigeria’s automotive industry.

How will the government go about reviving the sector?

Let go back to the over N500 billion investments made in the sector by investors between 2023 and 2014. Those investments are laying waste; we must make them active to attract further investments. Despite the huge investments made by various companies following the introduction of the National Automotive Policy, the sector had remained comatose over the years.

It should be recalled that over N500 billion in investments had been made in the sector in terms of setting up plants and equipping them, but the unfortunate thing is that most of the plants are operating at below five per cent installed capacity, while others have been turned into warehouses and mechanic workshops.

However, many factors worked against the auto policy introduced by the government to revive the sector.

The stakeholders were not properly engaged by the government before coming up with the policy. Apart from that, the local content suppliers, that ought to have been the bedrock of the policy, were not taken into consideration. If we are serious with reviving the industry, the content manufacturers should be given serious consideration if the assembly of local vehicles is to thrive.

The government needs to activate the relevant parts of the National Automotive Industrial Development Plan (NAIDP) which provides for the encouragement of auto parts manufacturers to set up production facilities in Nigeria to feed the local assembly plants with input.

The government must provide policies to make the content manufacturers come to Nigeria and build factories because there is a big market for them here. But there is no policy yet to make them come.

We can get glasses, tyres, batteries, etc, locally. No manufacturer will tell you to use this tyre or battery because they too source them from other manufacturers of these products. If the government places 100 per cent duty on imported versions of these products when we started making them in Nigeria, nobody will buy imported ones when the locally-made ones are cheaper and of the same quality.