Nigeria’s Aristos Band Returns From Successful UK Tour

After successfully touring the United Kingdom with top-notch musical performances, Nigeria’s high-flying Aristos music band has returned home.

During the UK tour, Aristos Band led by the CEO, Sammy Sodeke serenaded hundreds of music buffs with a repertoire of old and current tunes, thereby raising the bar for other bands.

Relieving the experience, an elated Sodeke said “At HekSpace studios, London for instance, we had several guests and fans from all over the United Kingdom who showed up for a rare night of great music and fun. Trust Aristos Band to deliver an undiluted performance as we thrilled the guests with great tunes. Watch out for the next edition of Aristos Band UK Tour.”

The multiple award-winning band is borne with the prerogative of maintaining a high standard of live musical performance.

In the words of Sodeke, “Since inception, we have consistently provided top-notch entertainment to corporate bodies and social events. Aristos Band provides a totally unique and exciting musical experience, bridging the gap between the young and old at events by taking them through a journey from the oldies to the very recent tunes and it cuts across all genres of music, presenting groovy social dance and party repertoire.”

On the band’s uniqueness, he reiterated that “we take a lot of input from our clients and also from the guests to ensure that the entertainment set up is customized to suit their personalities and expectations.”

Aristos band was founded in 2008 by Sammy Sodeke, popularly known as “Sammy Sho” a veteran Keyboardist, Saxophonist, and music producer/instructor who has played and directed music from within and outside the shores of Nigeria with vast experience in live music entertainment and music management.