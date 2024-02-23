Nigeria’s Annual GDP Growth Drops 0.36% to 2.7%

Naira Strengthens to N1,860/$1 on Parallel Market

Reality of the nation’s negative economic curve dawned yesterday as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported a 0.36 per cent drop in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 2.74 per cent in 2023 from 3.10 per cent in 2022. Disclosing this in its GDP fourth quarter 2023 report, NBS said in terms of share of the GDP, Industry, and the Services sectors contributed more to the aggregate GDP in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The Services sector re- corded 3.98 per cent growth, contributing 56.55 per cent to the aggregate GDP while the Industry sector contributed 3.86 per cent.

Year on year, according to NBS, the GDP grew by 3.46 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2023, a figure lower than the 3.52 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 and higher than the third quarter of 2023 growth of 2.54 per cent. “The performance of the GDP in the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven mainly by the Services sector, which recorded a growth of 3.98 per cent and contributed 56.55 per cent to the aggregate GDP. “The Agriculture sector grew by 2.10 per cent, from the growth of 2.05 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. The growth of the industry sector was 3.86 per cent, an improvement from -0.94 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“In terms of share of the GDP, Industry, and the Services sectors contributed more to the aggregate GDP in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. On an annual basis, the GDP grew by 2.74 per cent in 2023 relative to 3.10 per cent in 2022,” NBS disclosed. The bureau added that “in the quarter under re- view, aggregate GDP stood at N65.90 million in nominal terms. This performance is higher when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, which recorded aggregate GDP of N56.757 million, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth of 16.12 per cent.”

Analysed on the basis of oil and non-oil sectors, NBS data put average oil production in the quarter reference at 1.55 million barrels per day (mbpd), higher than the daily average production of 1.34mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2022 by 0.21mbpd and higher than the third quarter of 2023 production volume of 1.45 mbpd by 0.10mbpd. The real growth of the oil sector was 12.11 per cent (year-on-year) in Q4’23, indicating an increase of 25.50 per cent points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022 (-13.38%). Growth also increased by 12.96 per cent points when compared to Q3’23 which was –0.85 per cent. Relatedly, non oil sec- tor grew by 3.07 per cent in real terms during the reference quarter (Q4’23).