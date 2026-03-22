Pioneer National Chairman and founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie is a prominent Nigerian politician and statesman. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he gives a critical analysis of President Bola Tinubu’s recent state visit to Britain, the current state of insecurity, the ambassadorial list and its implications to Nigeria’s diplomatic relations

President Bola Tinubu has just concluded a state visit to the UK. What gains do you think is likely to accrue to Nigeria from that?

Well, I think that it is good for Nigeria; a good PR and diplomatic success for Nigeria. Britain is a major country because that’s the head of the Commonwealth and Nigeria has been part of it for over four decades. There has never been a formal invitation. I think the last one was military President Badamasi Babangida and after that there was no state visit. We thought with all the pageantry associated with it is good to look at for Nigeria has for many years been facing this insurgency.

I think there was an opportunity to see how they can assist in so many ways in technology, in intelligence gathering, many aspects that they can be useful and then to also give our businessmen some investment opportunities. I saw quite a good number of Nigerian high profile Nigerian businessmen that were in his entourage. More importantly, I saw that they signed a number of contracts, especially in the area of modernization of two sea ports in Nigeria. So, this opportunity, I expect some milestones to come out of it.

I didn’t expect that it should have been cancelled because of what happened in Borno, because this type of arrangement to go to Britain took a long time to arrange. That is the reason we have the Vice President. When there is a certain level of emergency and the President is not there, the Vice President steps in. But the Vice President mismanaged this one because, though it happened in his own state, he preferred to go to Anambra for the inauguration of a governor that is going for second term and later went to the place where this mayhem happened, so very late as an afterthought. For the visit to Britain, I say kudos to the Nigerian government and to President Tinubu himself.

The President has also posted his ambassadors-designate. What is your view on this?

Well, I find the whole thing a little embarrassing both to the government and to Nigeria as a country. Especially the aspect that, one, it came so late in the life of the administration, almost close to election time, and two, that the government itself did not check the laws or the conditions of countries that they are posting these people to, whether they accept people being sent to them within the less than two years to the end of the tenure of the sending government. So, it’s almost like this type of thing that our governors do when they’re about to leave. They will go and conduct local government elections and put their own people in for three or four years but, here you are dealing with sovereign nations who believe that any such posting within the short period of an election is not well-intentioned.

This is because should the particular government fail to return to office then the other government will withdraw those ambassadors. And that will begin another process of accreditation. So, the fact that our government allows a situation like that to arise shows clearly that either those in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are incompetent or that they are, but they gave the right advice to the presidency and the presidency didn’t care. Now this ugly thing has happened. It’s a shame, honestly and Nigeria has often exposed itself to embarrassments like this in so many ways.

One area that has come under criticism is the calibre, pedigree and temperament of people posted to some specific countries. It has been said that non-career diplomats were posted to major countries like the US, France, and the UK. How do you see that?

Well, not really about non-career diplomas being posted to such areas. Most of these major countries we’ve always had non-career diplomats who are renowned politicians, whether it is US or British High Commission. You remember that in the last dispensation, you had the likes of Justice George Oguntade posted to the United Kingdom and a few others like that. Some of these major countries, if you check the postings in the past, those major ones have always been occupied by prominent political leaders but, in this particular case it will appear that the President tried to use this ambassadorial posting to patronise his attack dogs, people who cannot be said to have attained any reasonable international image to command the type of respect an ambassador in those countries should command. So, it’s the quality of the people sent really that I’m worried about, not whether they are career diplomas or not.

The quality didn’t reflect the array of personality and technocrats for which Nigeria is known, because you see a diplomat or an ambassador is the representative of the government of Nigeria in the receiving state. He is the President that is seen representing his country and that also includes the way the citizens of Nigeria who are living in those countries see the ambassadors, as the shortcut to seeing their President. So, when you send these kinds of characters to those places you give an impression that Nigeria is lacking in quality representation.

Did you say that the posting indicated that the Foreign Affairs Ministry did not give the right advice?

Or that they even gave the advice because we didn’t really know what has happened between them. The announcement of ambassadors should not even have come from the presidency. Usually, after the President has made his approval, it is the Minister of Foreign Affairs that should release the list. So, everything about this whole thing happened as though there’s no antecedents that people could go back to and see how things were done in the past because this is the first time Nigeria is facing this type of embarrassment.

Now, there is this suspicion that the Minister of Foreign Affairs was not carried along in the first place?

It stands to reason that he wasn’t carried along but, if he was carried along and this is the kind of advice they gave then, whoever gave the advice has embarrassed even Nigerian children and he should not even stay in his office, but I doubt whether the Ministry was carried along.

How do you see the resurgence in the activities of these terrorists as against the backdrop of some successes recorded by the Army?

It’s very embarrassing because I have thought that when America went out of their way to decimate terrorists in Sokoto where they had identified their hideout and hit them that Nigeria will take a cue from there and do likewise, because these people should not mince words in telling Nigerians where these people are through their own intelligence network, and can collaborate with Nigeria if it is serious.

There were people who thought that Nigerian sovereignty was being invaded and all of that but, they just use that example to show what can be done to solve this problem in a kinetic manner. Yes, I don’t want to underrate or not give credence to the sacrifice of our military men who often suffer certain level of casualty in the process but, when we make a major breakthrough, shortly after we seem to go to sleep like people who have been sedated or be celebrating one successful attack, and allow these terrorists to regroup and come and give us another surprise attack. We should sustain these actions. I don’t know how a rag-tag army of terrorists being sponsored by some merchants of death will overwhelm an organized, trained army that has a very substantial budget appropriated for its activities.

How do you see the relocation of the service chiefs to Borno after the last suicide attacks? Will it make any difference?

I’m not impressed at all and it makes no difference. That one is just for show not putting servicemen to go and relocate and put another comfort zone because wherever they are, they put all sorts of comfort around themselves. Let them show us their presence in the war front for us to know that they are commanding anybody so that we will be impressed.

It has happened before in Benue State and even the then President Buhari who gave the order, later confessed he didn’t know that the IGP did not go there. Soldiers who are fighting require the right kind of weapons, motivation and a certain level of assurance that should anything happen to them, even their familiar family members should be looked after. This is how to fight these kinds of people. I mean, suicide bombers who cause this mayhem. Asking all the service chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri may not necessarily address the issue.

Asking all their service chiefs to relocate because of one suicide bomber that hit the ground where they were gathered, yet these people are scattered in the bushes and these bushes are known, and what are we doing with our surveillance equipment? Drones, all sorts of satellite equipment that can be used to monitor their movements? Where are they and what are we doing with them?

The troops were very successful during the week in a coordinated aerial and ground offensive against the terrorists. Don’t you think this should have been the strategy all along?

Certainly, these coordinated efforts which should also include the intelligence wing of the armed forces are very critical if the operation must be successful. Where the Nigeria Air Force complements the efforts of the ground troops, they record remarkable success, but without it we will be floundering.

How do you see the fact that the war on terror in Nigeria has lasted for this long? Does that further confirm the fear of complicity and alleged infiltration of the troops by individuals who divulge information to the terrorists?

You cannot rule out that. You will recall that even President Goodluck Jonathan said during his tenure that there were Boko Haram sympathisers in Aso Rock. Also, you will recall that General Abacha once said if terrorism lasts for more than 48 hours, they have collaborators in the government. So that is what is playing out.

Look at the attacks in Kwara State where over 100 people were killed and the same number of people were taken away, and up till now no action. How can you gather such a number of people through any of Nigeria’s forests and the kidnappers were not located in this age of technology? The other day we learnt that the soldiers in Kebbi were ordered to retreat when they were responding to a distress call that these kidnappers were attacking a school.

This is coming despite the huge budgetary allocation to Defence annually. The fact is that much as we appreciate the efforts of the troops and scores of them are dying, the fact remains that the result has not marched the funds committed to it. and that is very sad. It seems the defence budget ends up in some private pockets because we cannot be spending this much and be getting so little results.

Even the Biafran war lasted for only 30 months, despite the fact that several nations, including those who recognized Biafra were involved. As we speak, no country in the world has given recognition to these terrorists, yet we have not been able to stop them. It is like we are going to fight this till eternity except a more proactive person comes to power.

Still on the line of this infiltration, how do you see this claim by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that some people have bugged the phone number of the National Security Adviser?

This is another embarrassment. Since he has said it, we have to look inwards and investigate it, identify the culprits instead of harassing him and all that. The truth is that we have a system that is so porous and there is nothing like properly guided intelligence, everything seems to be out there, and unfortunately could be available to the people we are fighting. That is the tragedy of it all.

The journey to the 2027 elections has begun. How do you see the mass defection to APC and what impact can this have on the elections?

As far as I am concerned, it seems like APC is just using the power of incumbency to attract people in these states to join them- governors, members of the National Assembly and all that. But that may not translate to victory and that is why despite all the defections, the government is still acting in a panicky manner. They are clamping down on prominent politicians in the opposition, holding them incommunicado by not expediting their trial. They also make long adjournments in order to keep such people in detention. To me, it shows lack of confidence, that despite the huge defections to their party they still don’t have the confidence that people will vote for them.

That was why in my recent open letter to the government, I stated that there are so many flashpoints in this country. I stated that Nigeria is very restive at this time and hunger is another cause of anger. And any government in power should be careful in any act of provocation, especially by its appointees whose rhetorics tend to be provocative.