Nigeria’s Amanda Amaeshi Named UK Changemaker 2024

Amanda Amaeshi, an award-winning activist and campaigner, has been named My Life My Say’s ‘Changemaker of the Year’ for 2024, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Amaeshi, a final-year LLB Law student at University College London, has consistently used her voice to influence policy and advocate for social justice.

A statement yesterday by Prof. Kenneth Amaeshi, father of Amanda, said the award, decided by public vote, was announced at My Life My Say’s ‘Next Generation Conference’. According to him, the event held on Nov. 22, 2024, at the Barbican Centre in London.

The conference – an annual highlight of the youthled, non-partisan charity’s activities – brought together hundreds of young people alongside renowned speakers, activists, and politicians to explore innovative solutions to some of society’s biggest challenges.

According to Amaeshi, a native of the Amaimo community in the Ikeduru area of Imo, the young writer, specialising in gender equality, anti-racism, and youth voice, emerged winner at the end of the contest.

