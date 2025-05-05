Nigeria’s Airspace Managers, Workers Near Deal On Enhanced Welfare

Share

The Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) is in final stages of implementing an improved condition of service for its worker.

The Managing Director of the agency, Umar Farouk, told New Telegraph that NAMA had been actively engaging with various workers’ unions within the aviation industry to reach a consensus on enhanced welfare packages for its employees.

Regarding the new condition of service and the national minimum wage, Farouk disclosed that a joint committee with the unions has been working diligently, with discussions now concluding before the commencement of payments.

He further stated that these welfare enhancements aligned with the vision of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, who has prioritised the wellbeing of aviation workers.

The NAMA MD commended the staff for their dedication and affirmed that their commitment has been pivotal to NAMA’s current standing.

He assured the workers that the new conditions of service, which had faced delays, would be implemented imminently. He also pointed to the introduction of various allowances, such as outfit allowances with arrears paid, as tangible improvements in staff welfare.

The MD NAMA noted a significant shift in staff development, stating that the agency had resumed local and international training programs for all staff this year, a practice that had been previously halted.

He emphasised the agency’s commitment to continuous engagement with the unions, stating a collaborative approach to ensure the well-being of all NAMA employees.

Meanwhile, the National President of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Ilitrus Ahmadu has stressed the need for ATSSSAN’s tripartite partners and employers to respect the inalienable constitutional rights of workers to associate, emphasizing it is important to respect the principles of dialogue and collective bargaining as the pathway to a healthy industrial relations that will foster growth and prosperity in our industry.

He stated that the consequences of the absence of the above were chaos and disruptive conduct that will affect the industry in negatively.

In a solidarity message he delivered to mark the 2025 Workers Day Celebration, Ahmadu said the day was “dedicated principally to remind ourselves of the struggle of workers all over the world for freedom and emancipation from the clutches of slavery and the capitalist systems that have over the years diminished our dignity as humans at the work place.

“First and foremost, I want to salute your perseverance and courage in the face of the daunting consequences of the current economic hardship the Nigerian worker is experiencing.

Amidst poor remuneration, high cost of living, transportation as well as unaffordable electricity rates, we are out here today in our numbers to celebrate our fraternal bond as comrades in the struggle.

“This uncommon resilience speaks to courage and our collective desire to continue to fly the flag of our struggle until victory is attained. Therefore, to all of you, I say solidarity forever.”

He thanked the employers of labour for support and assured them ATSSSAN “Respect boundaries and we have always embraced dialogue as the key to effective dispute resolution and you are assured we will remain focused in our outlook.”

