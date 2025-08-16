Nigeria’s Airport Fiasco Violate ICAO Standards –Aliu

Mr. Dipo Aliu is a former finance director and one time auditor at Prime WaterHouse and many institutions. The well-traveled scholar in this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, speaks on the recent issue at some airports in the country, warning that unchecked such unruly behaviour can attract international sanctions

The recent incidents at some Nigeria airports have sparked uproar. Why do you think culture persists in the country?

In Nigeria, laws often apply only to the powerless. Influential citizens claim connections to those in high office and use that as a shield to bend, break, or ignore rules. The recent KWAM1 airport incident is a perfect example. Stopped from boarding with a suspicious flask (later confirmed to contain alcohol) and asked to comply with aviation rules, he refused. When deboarded, he somehow gained access to the restricted tarmac and blocked the aircraft from taking off. Though he has apologised, a similar incident had also occurred, but funny enough, both culprits were pardoned.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 17 sets the gold standard for global aviation security. It mandates: tight restricted-area control. Only screened, identified personnel are allowed in airside zones like the tarmac. Immediate response protocols include the fact that unauthorized access must trigger intervention, detention, and formal penalties — no exceptions.

It also stipulates the maintenance of security plans at National and Airport Security Programmes in every state in alignment with ICAO’s rules, backed by training and routine quality control. In countries that comply, an incident like Kwam1’s would have resulted in immediate removal from the premises, detention by airport police, and criminal prosecution for endangering safety.

But in Nigeria there is the problem of enforcement gaps. While Nigeria’s National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP) and Nig.CARs Part 17mirror ICAO rules on paper, enforcement is inconsistent — especially when VIPs are involved. Also of note is that airport staff often hesitate to challenge “big men.” Security agencies defer to influence instead of applying penalties. VIP offenders rarely face publicised consequences.

The questions raised are how was KWAM 1 able to access the tarmac? In airports worldwide, only authorized personnel with valid security clearance badges may step foot on the tarmac. If KWAM1 was able to bypass this rule, it suggests gross lapses in security or deliberate enabling by airport staff.

Where were the airport police? Standard procedure in aviation is for a disruptive passenger to be escorted off the aircraft to a holding area, interviewed, and, if necessary, charged with violating aviation safety laws. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the airport’s management team should be held accountable for failing to follow through. This single incident shines a light on a much larger problem — one in which rules are selectively enforced based on who is involved.

It is indeed a pattern of selective obedience to law. Nigerians are fully capable of following rules — the problem is they choose when. When Nigerians travel abroad, they typically queue in an orderly fashion, follow airport protocols without protest. They show respect for security checks. Why? Because they know the consequences of breaking the law in those countries — fines, deportation, denial of entry. Yet the moment they land back in Nigeria, the discipline evaporates: passengers ignore boarding instructions; queues disintegrate and you begin to see aggressive bargaining replaces respectful compliance.

Some have argued that this has been pervasive in the country?

Beyond aviation, lawlessness on the roads and in everyday life. The same arrogance is on display in Nigeria’s road culture: Traffic rules mean nothing to many drivers, especially those in SUVs with tinted windows and political stickers. Driving against traffic (popularly called “one-way”) is common among the elite. Traffic officers often wave them through, unwilling to confront perceived power.

In banks, hospitals, and government offices, “Big men” and their aides jump queues without shame. Staff, rather than enforce fairness, enable the practice — sometimes out of fear, sometimes in hopes of receiving favors.

What is the way out of this lawlessness?

We need to strengthen airport security and enforcement. Nigeria’s airports — domestic and international — must have dedicated airport police units with the authority to arrest disruptive passengers immediately. FAAN must enforce restricted tarmac access without exception.

Nigeria needs to reform traffic law enforcement, intensify use of body cameras for traffic officers to prevent selective enforcement, impose instant fines for “one-way” driving and queue jumping. Reorientation of Citizens is key. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) must run a sustained campaign targeting the culture of “connection over compliance.” Public service announcements, school curriculums, and radio programs should hammer home the idea that no one is above the law. We also need accountability for leaders. Public officials who break rules must face publicized penalties. A symbolic example — such as prosecuting a well-known figure for disrupting an airport — would send a powerful message.

Nigeria’s crisis is not just economic — it is moral and behavioral. Until the “big men” and women are made to obey the same rules as everyone else, lawlessness will remain embedded in the nation’s DNA. The irony is that Nigerians know exactly how to behave — they prove it abroad every day. What we lack is not knowledge of the rules, but the courage and political will to make them apply to everyone. If the leadership takes a bold stand — beginning with high-profile accountability cases — the ripple effect could transform not just our airports and roads, but the very culture of public life in Nigeria.

But some have argued that this holds true in the case of the Nigerian business elite…

Yes, the same thing is applicable to the Nigerian business elite who are celebrated for wealth and flamboyance; on the other, quietly whispered about as products of a rigged system. A significant number of Nigeria’s most successful business people owe their wealth not to innovation, manufacturing, or globally competitive enterprise, but to privileged access to government systems, foreign exchange allocations, inflated public contracts, and monopoly positions carefully protected by the political class.

While a few entrepreneurs have emerged through hard work and genuine enterprise, the prevailing ecosystem has rewarded rent-seeking, manipulation, and political proximity over value creation and merit. This piece critically examines the mechanisms that made this possible—and offers a comprehensive roadmap to rebuild a transparent, equitable, and productive Nigerian economy.

The system that made them. Many of today’s mega-wealthy Nigerian businessmen and women ascended through some or all of the following mechanisms: Access to Import Licenses: Especially during the 1970s–1990s, those with political ties were awarded exclusive rights to import essential goods—cement, rice, textiles, petroleum—then sold at inflated prices.

There is also the issue of access to monopoly and exclusive rights. Sectors like telecom bandwidth licensing, cement production, oil lifting, and fertilizer importation were cornered by select individuals, often protected by regulation.

Another is access to subsidized foreign exchange. Well-connected individuals accessed foreign currency at official rates (e.g., ₦400/$) and resold at black market rates (e.g., ₦700/$), pocketing obscene margins without creating any real value.

Besides is access to subsidy rackets (e.g., fuel). Over the years, there were fraudulent claims of product imports or inflated quantities that allowed insiders to receive billions in government reimbursements without corresponding deliveries. Next to this is public procurement privileges. Contracts were awarded to politically-linked companies at highly inflated prices, often for projects that were either poorly executed or abandoned entirely.

Why this matters is that it discourages entrepreneurship by making success about connections, not creativity or competence. It wastes public resources and creates unsustainable economic bubbles. It fuels corruption, poverty, and unemployment, as public funds are funneled into private hands without productivity. It breeds youth disillusionment and perpetuates a culture of cynicism and informal hustling.

The way forward lies in structural solutions for a fairer business climate. I will give a detailed framework for reform, and explain each key proposal for rebalancing the economic playing field in Nigeria.

The first is transparent and competitive procurement systems. By way of definition, this is a system where all government contracts are openly advertised, competitively bid, tracked, and evaluated based on merit. Its implementation lies in adopting e-procurement platforms that make project details, bidding processes, contractor identities, and pricing publicly available, and an integration with blockchain-based tracking to monitor contract performance and payments in real time.

This is beneficial because it ends backdoor contract awards, encourages quality delivery and price discipline. It also levels the playing field for SMEs and regional contractors.

The second point is having a unified Foreign Exchange Policy with Audit Trails. This is a transparent, single-rate foreign exchange market where access is tied to verifiable import or export activity. This eliminates dual exchange rates (CBN vs parallel).

It requires all forex applicants to upload shipping manifests, customs declarations, and tax clearance for validation. It makes room for automating forex approvals via blockchain or digital audit tools. It will end “round-tripping” and forex hoarding, prioritizes real businesses over speculative middlemen and builds investor confidence in monetary policy.

There is also the need to dismantle monopoly and oligopoly structures. This means eliminating exclusive rights or protected markets that give a few players’ undue advantage. It can be implemented by enforcing antitrust laws and reviewing all major sectors for cartel behavior. It requires that any dominant firm in a sector publish pricing, sourcing, and licensing terms publicly. Introduce open-access rules for telecoms, mining, agriculture, and logistics.

This will drive down consumer prices, encourage innovation and competition and promote support for new entrants and local players. Next is the need to support real entrepreneurs and producers. This can be done through the government-backed access to capital, training, and infrastructure for genuine small and medium businesses.

What is the way forward?

We need to rebuild a merit-based national culture, inspire young Nigerians to create, not just consume and fosters long-term national competitiveness. There is that need to restore economic justice. Nigeria cannot grow sustainably while rewarding shortcuts over service, privilege over productivity, and proximity over performance. The stories of many of Nigeria’s wealthiest individuals reveal a pattern of state-enabled rent-seeking, not entrepreneurial brilliance.

To break this cycle, we must rebuild the economy around equity, opportunity, innovation, and production. Only then can the average Nigerian compete fairly and create wealth not from privilege—but from productivity.