Nigeria’s Air Travel Showing Resilience As Business Trips Hit 55%

Nigeria’s air travel continues to show strong resilience because most trips are essential, according to Wakanow’s Chief Executive Officer, Adenike Macaulay.

She said business trips accounted for 55 per cent of Nigeria’s air travel, while another 20 per cent comes from medical journeys and 30 per cent from Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR). She explained that this structure makes Nigeria’s air travel relatively inelastic even when fares rise or exchange rates fluctuate sharply.

The Wakanow CEO shared this data during a panel discussion at the FAAN National Aviation Conference 2025. Macaulay said these travel patterns show why passengers still fly despite cost pressures.

Regarding how travellers might react to a hypothetical ₦10,000 increase, she explained that data suggests it would not cause a significant decline in demand. She emphasised that the core reason for this stability lies in the essential nature of Nigeria’s Air Travel, which continues even when prices climb.

“Travel demand in Nigeria today is relatively inelastic. These pseudo-essential parts of travel will happen regardless.” According to her, Wakanow’s booking data over the past three years shows that even when fares doubled or tripled due to currency volatility, Nigeria’s Air Travel volumes did not collapse.

She described this as a clear sign of a market where essential trips outweigh leisure-based choices. Macaulay stressed that travellers care more about the total cost and the value they receive than the source of the increase.

She said travellers are usually indifferent to whether fare adjustments come from taxes, surcharges, or the base fare itself. Instead, they focus on how much they will eventually pay and the quality of their experience.

According to her, “passengers don’t really care whether it’s tax or the base fare. They care about what is coming out of their pockets.” She explained that what matters more is whether travellers feel that the experience justifies the cost. She said Nigeria’s Air Travel would benefit if improvements in airports match the financial pressures travellers face.

She praised recent developments at Lagos Airport and said smoother processing and visible enhancements make a difference. “What is more important to the travelling public is the value they get for every naira spent.” She recalled how passenger traffic recovered rapidly after COVID-19.

Meanwhile, official figures show Nigeria recorded almost 16 million passengers in 2023. She said the country experienced one of the fastest global rebounds, and passenger traffic has remained strong since then.

She added that average ticket prices increased sharply during this period, yet demand for air travel in Nigeria remained steady. “We haven’t seen a tripledigit decline in passenger numbers, even though average ticket prices have risen sharply,” she said.

According to her, international segments of Nigeria’s Air Travel remain largely inelastic because such trips often have strong business or medical motivations. Therefore, travellers cannot easily postpone those journeys. However, she explained that domestic trips respond more quickly to price changes because travellers have more alternatives.

She also noted that fewer than 10% of Nigerians travel by air, despite a population of over 200 million. She said this small but consistent segment drives most of Nigeria’s air travel demand today. She added that this group consists mainly of uppermiddle-income earners who travel for mission-critical reasons.

Because the trips often involve business, health, or family commitments, travellers proceed even when costs rise. “As Wakanow, we sell one in every five tickets from the agency perspective that flies through and out of Nigeria,” she said.