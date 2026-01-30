Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has commended the Chairman of EIB Group, Dr Bright Echefu, for building one of the country’s most advanced private-sector security and technology hubs, following a high-level visit to the Group’s facilities in Kuje and Idu, Abuja.

The visit, aimed at strengthening collaboration between the Nigerian Air Force and indigenous technology firms, provided Air Marshal Aneke with firsthand insight into EIB Group’s expanding role in national security, intelligence gathering and defence innovation.

Dr Bright Echefu personally received the Air Chief alongside senior management executives, leading a comprehensive tour of critical operational units and ongoing projects across the Group’s subsidiaries.

During the inspection, the delegation reviewed security and surveillance operations at EIB Stratoc, forensic intelligence and data analysis solutions at Giga Forensics, and unmanned aerial systems manufacturing at Briech UAS.

At Briech, officials were briefed on the production and deployment of surveillance and payload drones designed for reconnaissance, monitoring and operational support.

The delegation also visited Poctova, EIB Group’s fashion and protective-wear subsidiary, where ballistic protective gear and functional apparel are locally produced to meet security and civilian needs.

Speaking at the end of the tour, Air Marshal Aneke described the level of innovation developed under Dr Bright Echefu’s leadership as “impressive,” noting that the technologies on display demonstrated Nigeria’s growing capacity to deliver world-class defence and security solutions.

“This visit has exposed us to capabilities that can significantly support the Nigerian Air Force,” he said. “We intend to return for deeper engagements to explore areas of collaboration and technology integration.”

The Air Chief further praised EIB Group’s sustained investment in infrastructure, research and human capital development, stressing that indigenous technology companies like those led by Dr Bright Echefu remain central to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture and reducing dependence on foreign systems.

Under the leadership of Dr Bright Echefu, EIB Group has emerged as a key player in Nigeria’s defence, intelligence and innovation ecosystem, positioning itself as a strategic partner in the country’s quest for self-reliance, security advancement and sustainable development.