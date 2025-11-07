Nigeria’s Agric Export Landscape Regaining Momentum-PEDA

The Produce Export Development Alliance (PEDA) is advancing Nigeria’s role in Africa’s agricultural export mar- ket by deepening international col- laborations and building stronger global trade networks.

Previously operating as the Agricultural Fresh Growers and Exporters Association of Nigeria, the organisation has evolved into a major facilitator of agrifood trade. Its work spans export-readiness support, value-chain strengthening, and trade missions designed to link local producers with global buyers.

PEDA’s Chief Executive Officer, Adetiloye Aiyeola, noted that the nation’s agricultural export landscape is regaining momentum. He stressed that the true drivers of this progress are the farmers and agribusinesses who continue to push forward despite market difficulties.

“Export volumes have expanded by double digits over the last two quarters. “However, challenges such as high logistics expenses, financing limitations, and regulatory compliance pressures still hinder optimal returns for producers.

It reinforces the urgent need for steady policies and strong collaboration with the private sector,” Aiyeola explained. He added that non-oil exports averaged N3 trillion in Q2 2025, a signal that Nigeria’s competitive potential in global markets is far from fully tapped.

“Our responsibility now is to ensure this growth benefits rural communities, strengthens supply systems, and opens up new international channels for local agribusinesses,” he said, noting that cocoa, sesame, and select horticultural items continue to drive export performance.

PEDA was created to help African agribusinesses gain a foothold in in- ternational markets. Through a network comprising growers, exporters, and trade-support partners, the alliance supplies market insight, logistics solutions, and training to improve Nigeria’s export competitiveness in horticulture, processed foods, and other non-oil commodities.

PEDA volunteer, Itunuoluwa Olatawura, emphasized the alliance’s commitment to building trust-based, long-term market relationships. “Every collaboration we secure is part of an effort to make African exports more structured, dependable, and profitable,” she said.

According to Olatawura, the alliance is preparing for a high-level engagement with the Scottish African Business Association (SABA) in the United Kingdom.