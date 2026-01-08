Nigeria’s AFCON Dreams In Trouble Again As Eagles Threaten Q’Final Boycott Over Unpaid Bonuses

…we are processing funds, NFF begs

Trouble has returned to the Super Eagles camp in Morocco as players are staging a ‘mutiny’ over unpaid match bonuses, with fears that they may boycott their quarterfinal match with Algeria on Saturday.

Sources within the camp revealed that the players are unhappy that their promised bonuses for victories in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) so far have not been paid.

Officials had assured the team that payments would be made before their Round of 16 clash against Mozambique, but the commitments were not fulfilled.

The players have reportedly held several meetings to discuss the matter, and some have threatened to strike if the situation is not resolved ahead of Saturday’s crucial game in Marrakesh.

The team reportedly received part of their camp allowances earlier this week, but the win bonuses remain outstanding.

This is not the first time the Super Eagles have faced financial disputes in Morocco. Last month, the team stayed away from training ahead of a CAF 2026 World Cup playoff match against Gabon over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has assured that the matter is being resolved. According to officials, the payments have been processed from the Central Bank of Nigeria and should reach individual accounts once the process is completed.