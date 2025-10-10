Nigeria’s Achievements Highlight Its Potential For Greatness – Anthony Kanu

The Association of Philosophy Professionals of Nigeria (APPON) has held its annual conference recently at the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi state. The conference’ lecture titled, ‘The Forgotten Past, The Chequered Present And The Distant Regeneration, was delivered by a Professor of African Philosophy and Religious Traditions at Veritas University Abuja, and a Tenured Professor of African Theology at the University of America, Temecula, California, USA, Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu.

He’s the director of, Augustinian Centre for Advocacy, Justice and Peace, Nigeria. Kanu, a catholic priest from the Order of Saint Augustine (OSA), in his lecture examines Nigeria’s historical trajectory, putting back into question its forgotten past, the chequered present, and the prospects of a distant regeneration.

“It highlights how colonial legacies, contested nation-building efforts, and unresolved socio-political contradictions have shaped the country’s current challenges, including governance deficits, economic instability, and ethnic and religious tensions.”

“By situating Nigeria’s present within the context of its neglected history, the study underscores the cyclical patterns of crisis and resilience that characterise its national experience. It also reflects on pathways toward a possible regeneration. It employs both qualitative and historical-analytical approaches.

Historical analysis will help explore Nigeria’s “forgotten past,” the socio-political and economic analysis will capture the “chequered present,” and the futurist and scenario-based analysis will support discussion on “distant regeneration.”

Prof. Kanu argues that Nigeria’s future viability depends on an honest reckoning with its past, a restructuring of its present realities, and a collective commitment to forging a more inclusive, accountable, and sustainable national order.

“Nigeria’s past achievements and future aspirations highlight its potential for greatness. The creativity, resilience and bravery of the Nigerian people contribute to its rhapsody and symphony as the “Giant of Africa”. Ask any African, and they will tell you that if you arrive anywhere on this planet and do not find a Nigerian, leave the place because there is nothing there for you.

“When Kenya struggled with colonial rule and the world looked away, Nigerian nationalists stood with them in words and sacrifice until their independence in 1963.

“When apartheid held its grip on South Africa, Nigeria stood with them providing financial, diplomatic and logistical support, until the dawn of their democracy in 1994..

“When the potentials of Liberia and Sierra Leone were undermined by civil war.” Nigeria turned to them with compassion. Our heroic soldiers fought the rebels, secured peace, and trained their soldiers. There was no plunder, no flag raised, only peace was left behind. This is the “Giant of Africa” that we know.

At the international scene, the might of the Nigerian military echoes. They contributed tremendously to the victory of the Allied Forces during the Second World War. Between 17th and 21st December 1944, the men of the Nigerian Second Regiment expelled the Japanese soldiers from the Dodan village. The Dodan Barracks in Lagos is in memory of the rare bravery, courage, and resilience that the Nigerian soldiers demonstrated in Dodan. This is the “Giant of Africa” that we know.

In the 1960s and early 1970s, Nigeria had a thriving economy fueled by booming exports of cocoa and groundnuts. Nigeria was an iconic symbol of African agricultural power. Agricultural products generated massive export revenue and attracted traders from across the globe. Pyramids of cocoa and groundnuts were beautiful sights, and these were not for show. The pyramids were symbols of stability and pride. This is the “Giant of Africa” that we know.

The vibrant and diverse Nigerian cultural landscape is washed with a rich artistic and literary heritage, with both traditional and contemporary expressions flourishing concurrently. From ancient craftsmanship, such as the Nok terracotta and Ife bronze, to renowned modern literary giants like Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka, Cyprian Ekwensi, Buchi Emecheta, and the new bride, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

These have achieved global recognition, contributing significantly to both national and international arts and culture. This is the spirit of the “Giant of Africa” that we know.”

“The Nollywood film industry is another source of pride. I travelled to Kenya in 2013 and had an experience at the University of Nairobi. Arriving at the gate of the University, the security men asked for my identity. I introduced myself as a researcher from Nigeria. Once they heard that I was a Nigerian, they got very excited, saying loudly, “The brother of Pete Edochie is here”. They asked no further questions and opened the gates of the university to me. I was so proud of my Nigerianness.

This is the “Giant of Africa” that we know. Nigeria’s past achievements are notable. Did you know that the streets of Benin were wide and straight even before the first Portuguese visited? Did you know that the mysteries of Iron were solved in Jos before 500 BC? Did you know that Kano was highly cosmopolitan, trading with the Sudanic Tribes long before the exploration of Christopher Columbus?

Did you know that Nsibidi is a written language invented in Cross River, which was efficient before the advent of Britain? Are you aware that the bronzes of Ibo-Ukwu still marvel its spectators to this day?. This is the “Giant of Africa” that we know.”

Concluding, the Priest stressed that Nigeria’s story is one of contrasts, a forgotten past rich in heritage, a chequered present riddled with contradictions, and a distant regeneration that still glimmers with possibility. The nation’s trajectory echoes Igwebuike’s philosophy of history, which holds that history is not merely a relic of memory but a compass for identity and direction.

The neglect of the past has created distortions in national consciousness, weakening the foundations upon which unity and progress should stand. The present, though marked by economic struggles, political instability, and social disillusionment, equally reveals a resilience and creativity among the Nigerian people that cannot be ignored.

The idea of a National Akiism is not merely a poetic aspiration; it is a call to action to reclaim the best of our past, reshape our present, and project us into a future of dignity, innovation, and shared prosperity.

It requires that Nigeria take deliberate steps that address not only governance and economic reforms, but also social reorientation, cultural revival, and technological advancement. An African proverb says: “The Cockerel never crows without clapping its wings.”There is, therefore, the need for strategic action.

Nigeria, therefore, needs a new kind of leader who will integrate functional critical thinking, innovation, and entrepreneurship in our knowledge economy, link higher education to industry needs, strengthen partnerships with global institutions, boost local talent retention, and seek Nigerian solutions to Nigerian problems.

Nigeria needs an Igwebuike mindset that realises that, divided, we are weak, and united as a unit, we can become one of the greatest forces not only on the continent but in the world. At present, a huge part of the Nigerian population is drunk with tribal and religious sentiments. Unfortunately, “When the cockerel is drunk, it forgets about the hawk.

There is a need for a leadership that understands the things that unite the people of Nigeria in the midst of her diversity. This new leadership must understand what every Nigerian needs. Every Nigerian needs security, food, medical services, infrastructure, etc. Relating with Nigerians at the level of what unites them will bring about a national melody of peace, unity, and progress.

There is a need for a leadership that promotes progress that will commit itself and stand up for the common good, regardless of faith, tribe, or political affiliation. We need to build the roads that connect us, the bridges that unite us, the railways that bind us together, and to invest in our unity schools as they were meant to be.

Nigeria needs a new economic approach. At the moment, politics and vested interests seem to be the major principles running the Nigerian economy. There is a need for competence, sound economic principles and practices. This new economic approach must move beyond the oil economy to significantly incorporate agriculture, mining, technology, manufacturing, and tourism, which can position the nation as a continental trade hub with industrial clusters.

The path to national akiism is neither automatic nor inevitable; it must be deliberately pursued. It calls for the rediscovery of Nigeria’s historical essence, and a collective commitment to rebirth.

The seeds of transformation are already embedded in Nigeria’s diversity, human capital, and resource wealth. Nigeria has all the potential for greatness. “A chick that will grow into a cockerel is spotted from the day it is hatched.

Significantly, philosophers are at the forefront of this conversation on national akiism. Our proverb says: “Even when the hen knows it is daybreak, it waits for the cockerel to crow.

The nation awaits us as philosophers to crow, and the theme of this conference is not only apropos but ad rem. Our voice as philosophers is the voice of the nation, because: “Even though a cockerel belongs to a household, its voice is the property of the neighbourhood.”

In the final analysis, Nigeria’s destiny will not be written by its forgotten past or its troubled present alone, but by the conscious choices we make toward renewal.

To remember where we come from, to confront where we are, and to envision where we must go, these are the steps toward national akiism. Nigeria remains a work in progress, but within that unfinished story lies the promise of becoming a great nation