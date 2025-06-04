Nigeria’s ACE Centres Earn $89.1m, Generate N3.2b

Share

The 17 Africa Centres of Excellence (ACE) hosted in 14 Nigerian universities have earned a total of $89.1 million and generated over ₦3.2 billion in additional funds, according to the National Project Coordinator of the ACE Project, Joshua Attah.

Attah made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja at a pre-closure retreat for the ACE Impact Project, as the World Bank-funded phase is set to officially conclude on June 30, 2025.

He said the financial resources were utilised to enhance infrastructure, procure state-of-the-art equipment, support scholarship schemes with gender inclusivity, and secure national and international accreditations.

Attah highlighted the transformative impact of the initiative, stating that the ACE centres had played a vital role in postgraduate training, research output, and regional academic integration.

According to him, the centres have been instrumental in training master’s and PhD students, including a growing number of foreign scholars—signalling a resurgence in Nigeria’s academic leadership within West Africa.

“The 17 centres earned $89.1 million through the achievement of Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs), and have also attracted additional funding amounting to over ₦3.2 billion, $24.9 million, €1.77 million, and £589,000 from both local and international sources,” he said.

Attah emphasised that while the World Bank funding is winding down, the benefits and legacy of the ACE initiative remain intact.

“These projects are not going away. What’s ending is the funding. The infrastructure, capacity, and benefits to students and researchers are firmly in place,” he noted.

The ACE Impact Project, which has expanded to 53 centres across 11 countries, includes 17 centres in Nigeria—covering key sectors such as maternal and child health, cybersecurity, sustainable power, dryland agriculture, food security, and digital science.

Attah noted that the centres have contributed to positioning Nigeria at the forefront of academic excellence and development-driven research across the continent. So far, 128 academic programmes have been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), with many others earning international recognition.

According to him, a total of 33,347 students have enrolled across the centres, including 924 regional students (294 female and 630 male) and 6,129 national students (2,681 female and 3,448 male).

