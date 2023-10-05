Nigeria’s 5G Subscriptions Tarry, Stand at 0.83%

Since it was launched last year, 5G network has only accounted for 0.83 percent of the over 220 million subscribers in Nigeria. The latest industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) indicated that Nigerian telecoms subscribers were not subscribing to the 5G network as expected. This, according to stakeholders, is due to the high cost of 5G-enabled devices and the low purchasing power of many Nigerians.

The statistics revealed that Nigerian telecoms subscribers still embraced 2G over other networks as it accounted for 60.3 per cent of the total subscriptions. Only 10 percent of subscriptions were on 3G network, which was launched in Nigeria in 2007; while subscriptions for 4G, which the operators started rolling out in 2016 still stood at 28 per cent as of August.

Third Generation (3G) ushered in the use of video calls and had significantly higher data transfer, operating at a speed of up to 2mbs, and increased bandwidth compared to the 2G network. While the operators said they had achieved over 80 per cent of 4G coverage, the low pace of migration by subscribers to 5G is attributed to device constraints.

The data from the NCC further justifies the continuous investments in old technologies despite the launch of 5G. The Chief Technical Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mohammed Rufai, was said to have pointed out the fact that many Nigerians were still on 2G and 3G. “The fact that we are going to 5G does not mean we will not cater to the needs of subscribers that require the lower technology.

“As you are aware, devices have to be compatible with 5G for them to be used. We have many subscribers in Nigeria who have 2G and 3G devices, and we will continue to cater to the needs of those subscribers. “So, while we are investing in new technology, we must also maintain the other technologies that are needed by the people that use them and the people that don’t yet have the devices for the newer technologies.

“This is the reason why we are still investing in and expanding on the old technologies, and also because the spectrum, the license allocated by NCC, and the network resources that are used for 3G can also be used on other technologies in the future, so the investment is still usable for the higher technologies when the devices are ready,” Rufai was quoted to have said. With the slow pace of migration to the new technology, Nigeria may be behind in achieving global 5G subscription target.

In its latest update of the Mobility Report released Tuesday, Ericsson stated that around 260 telecom operators have launched commercial 5G services while around 35 telcos have deployed or launched their 5G standalone networks. The global 5G subscriptions grew by 175 million in the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2023) to reach close to 1.3 billion, according to Ericsson.

By contrast, 4G subscriptions grew by 11 million to a total of 5.2 billion – representing 62 per cent of all mobile subscriptions. Ericsson in June forecasted that 5G subscriptions are rising in every region worldwide and expected to reach 1.5 billion by the end of 2023. It had said that 5G subscriptions in India reached about 10 million by the end of 2022 and are estimated to account for about 57 per cent of mobile subscriptions in the country by the end of 2028, making it the fastest-growing 5G region globally.