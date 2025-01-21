Nigeria’s $20bn Gas Project Gets Chinese Firm’s Backing

Share

China National Chemical Engineering International Corporation Ltd (CNCEC) has expressed its support for Nigeria’s $20 billion Ogidigben gas project in Delta State.

According to a report yesterday, President of CNCEC, Li Zhenyi, stated this during a high-level meeting with the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) delegation in Beijing, led by its Director-General, Joseph Tegbe.

Li Zhenyi assured of his company’s preparedness to engage in the project through restructured funding and strategic partnerships with Nigerian stakeholders.

The delegation also had a stopover at the headquarters of the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), where they toured a facility producing 2.5 million eggs daily, and TBEA, a leader in power transmission solutions.

Discussions with TBEA highlighted opportunities for mini and micro-grid energy systems to address Nigeria’s chronic power challenges.

The delegation also consulted with Prof. Justin Yifu, a former World Bank director and renowned economist, on policy reforms and strategies to attract Chinese investment into Nigeria.

Prof. Yifu, according to the report, pledged his support to NCSP’s efforts in creating a robust frame – work for economic cooperation. Li Zhenyi said: “Our company is devoted to contributing to Nigeria’s industrialization and economic growth.”

He reiterated CNCEC’s broader commitment to supporting Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s vision for national development.

Share

Please follow and like us: