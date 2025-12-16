Nigeria’s slim chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have received a major lift following fresh concerns over the eligibility of several DR Congo players used during the qualifiers.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that it has formally raised the issue with FIFA, questioning whether DR Congo complied with its own national laws when fielding certain players in the African play-offs.

The development could reopen the Super Eagles’ route to the tournament scheduled for the United States (US), Canada and Mexico.

New Telegraph recalls that Nigeria were knocked out of the African play-offs in November after losing 4–3 on penalties to DR Congo in Morocco, a defeat that appeared to end their World Cup campaign.

DR Congo subsequently progressed and were granted a place in the final of the intercontinental play-off, where they are due to meet the winner of the New Caledonia versus Jamaica semi-final.

However, their continued participation is now under scrutiny. According to reports, between six and nine DR Congo players who changed international allegiance may not have completed the full legal process required under Congolese law before representing the country.

While FIFA reportedly approved the players after confirming they held valid DR Congo passports, questions remain over whether they had officially renounced previous nationalities, as the country’s constitution does not recognise dual citizenship.

An NFF executive board member confirmed that the federation has acted on the issue, stating that legal submissions have already been made to FIFA. The official explained that the players’ citizenship status under Congolese law forms the basis of Nigeria’s complaint.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, also confirmed that the federation has challenged the legitimacy of the players’ switch.

He noted that some of the footballers involved reportedly still hold European passports, which could place them in violation of Congo’s domestic regulations.

According to Sanusi, FIFA cleared the players based on the documentation presented, but the NFF believes the global body may have been misled.

He stressed that FIFA relies on submitted records and does not police national citizenship laws, adding that Nigeria’s petition argues the process used to approve the players was flawed.

The situation has reignited hope for Nigeria, who risk missing consecutive World Cups after also failing to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

DR Congo, on the other hand, have appeared at the World Cup only once, in 1974, when the nation competed under the name Zaire.

A final decision from FIFA is now awaited, with significant implications for both countries’ World Cup ambitions.